From roses to thorns. Things have gone awry for Bachelor Nation’s Chad Johnson and Caitlin Clemmens, who were dating before she allegedly hooked up with someone else right in front of him.

Chad, 31, opened up about his relationship with Caitlin, 26, during his Wednesday, March 6, appearance on The Tomorrow Show With Keven Undergaro and revealed that the duo were going steady for two months until the end of February, when the Toronto native flew to Los Angeles for the Bachelor: Women Tell All taping.

The Bachelorette bad boy picked up Caitlin — who competed on Colton Underwood’s Bachelor season — from the airport and the pair spent two nights together before she started acting differently. During an evening out clubbing, Chad stormed off after Caitlin revealed that only one of her pals knew they were dating.

“I said, ‘OK, f–k this.’ And I stood up, grabbed my drink, walked out. … Just kind of was like, ‘Alright, what’s next?’ … She made it blatantly clear that she was trying to hide it,” he explained. “It wasn’t like she was just trying to not talk about it or something. She wanted to suppress it.”

The Bachelor in Paradise alum revealed that things “got worse” later in the night. “We went to a club, basically. She’s there with another guy or whatever. Basically I end up seeing her do some s–t and makes out with another guy right in front of my face,” he alleged. “Basically I end up leaving again. She tries to come over to my apartment again around 3 [a.m.] after … the clubs have been closed for an hour.”

Although nothing intimate happened, Caitlin left Chad’s place upset and she continued to hurt his feelings after news of their relationship broke. “She did all the things, acting like she had literally never met me,” he claimed, adding that Caitlin started telling people it’s “bizarre” that Chad thought they were together.

Chad previously told Life & Style on February 24 that he was “trying to see where [things] go” with Caitlin, but he felt “a little held back” about publicly discussing their romance because of his reputation in the ABC dating franchise.

The fitness hunk initially met Caitlin after sliding into her Instagram DMs — but she’s not the first girl in Bachelor Nation that he’s tried this trick on. During his appearance on the Tomorrow Show, Chad revealed that he messaged Underwood’s former frontrunner Cassie Randolph before she was cast for the show.

“I was sending all these girls messages ‘cause at the time, I was working on building companies for people that were on the show. I ended up dropping the whole thing ‘cause the company I was working with bailed on me,” he recalled. “But anyway, I went to go send Cassie a message and at some point, I had DM’d her, and I don’t know if it was just one of those heart eyes or a heart or something.”

Chad added that messaging attractive women in Huntington Beach, California, is “not that rare” for him, but Cassie didn’t reply because “she probably was about to go on the show.” (Cassie dumped Underwood on the Monday, March 4, episode, which caused him to jump the fence.)

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!