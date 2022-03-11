Bachelorette’s Clint Arlis’ Cause of Death Revealed

Bachelorette alum Clint Arlis’ cause of death has been revealed following his January 11 passing.

Us Weekly can confirm that Arlis died by suicide.

“After evidence collection was finished, Mr. Arlis was released to the funeral home chosen by the next of kin. The investigation continued for several weeks after the date of death, including correspondence with the Batavia Police, family members, Mr. Arlis’ physicians, and toxicological results. Coroner Russell’s final cause of death was determined to be Asphyxiation by Hanging and the Manner was determined to be Suicide,” the press release reads. “Coroner Russell would like to remind the public to please be aware of the signs and symptoms of suicide and self-harm to those around us. Please refer those suffering with suicidal thoughts to Survival of Suicide in Batavia Illinois at spsamerica.org or call (630) 482-9696. Nationally, there is also the Suicide Hotline at 800-273-8255. In the event of immediate threats of suicide, call 911.”

Arlis’ parents thought “things were getting better” as he struggled with paranoia and his relationship with his girlfriend of four years before his passing, per the coroner’s investigation report obtained by Page Six, which also noted that he had moved in with his parents prior to his death.

News broke on January 13 that the former reality star died at age 34. “It is with a heavy heart and a sense of profound loss that we announce the death of one of the Batavia Wrestling Program’s All-Time greats, 2005 graduate, Clint Arlis,” family friend Scott Bayer tweeted at the time. “Clint was the beloved son of Coach Tom Arlis and his wife, Jamie, protective, loving older brother of his sister, Taylor, and the boyhood idol and best friend of his kid brother, Coach Logan Arlis.”

The late architectural engineer’s sister Taylor subsequently confirmed the news with a Facebook post, writing, “It is with great sadness, to tell you that my family has lost my best friend and older brother Clint on the morning of January 11th. Please respect our family’s privacy as we try to cope with this great loss. Details on the service will follow. Thank You.”

The Illinois native competed on Kaitlyn Bristowe’s season of the ABC show in 2015, and the “Off the Vine” podcast host, 36, reacted to his death with an emotional video.

“I’m not sure what happened [or] how it happened, but all I want to say is knowing him from the show, even though things didn’t end on the best terms for us, from his time on the show until today, I have heard nothing but incredible things about that person from his peers, his students, his coaches, his teachers, his friends, his family,” the Canada native said via Instagram Stories. “Clint was very well-respected in his world. … It’s such a huge loss and I am honestly just beside myself at this news.”

Arlis’ fellow contestant Ben Zorn exclusively told Us Weekly that the news was “devastating,” adding, “[It] really makes you self-reflect on things going on in your own life. My condolences go out to his family, friends and everyone he coached. He will be missed.”

Ben Higgins, who also competed for Bristowe’s heart, told Us that “Clint was an incredibly talented human.” The “Almost Famous” podcast cohost, 32, added, “He was an artist, a creator, a friend, and incredibly intelligent. His hard work and his commitment to exploring life was obvious to anyone who was ever around him. The world lost someone way too early.”

On January 14, the Batavia Police Department confirmed that the former athlete’s death was “currently under investigation” although “no foul play” was suspected.

