Over it? Bachelor Nation alum Jef Holm did not attend a court hearing to determine whether his temporary restraining order against Robby Hayes should be made more permanent on Monday, August 30, Us Weekly can confirm.

The Los Angeles Superior Court Clerk’s Office tells Us that a judge subsequently dismissed the order.

“Tensions died down as I hoped. I haven’t seen any reason to continue with the restraining order, so I dropped it,” Holm told E! News on Monday. “Like I mentioned before, I wish him the best.”

Us reported on August 12 that Holm, 37, was granted a temporary restraining order against his former roommate, who he claimed has been sneaking into the home they used to share without permission.

“Robert used to live at my house but does not now. He continues to enter the premises & harass me & I do not feel safe around him,” the season 8 Bachelorette winner argued in court docs obtained by Us. “He threatens me and still hasn’t stopped to this day.”

Holm was “fearful” for his safety as the season 12 Bachelorette contestant, 32, claimed he was on the property because “he has belongings there.” The former ABC personalities moved in together with Chase McNary after meeting at a party in California in 2017, but it’s unclear when Hayes moved out.

“You can literally see Venice Beach Pier from my window. That’s how close we are to the beach,” Hayes previously raved to Us about the trio’s waterfront digs. “It’s incredible. … It’s like the stars were aligning. You only live once, so why not go for it? We’re striking while the iron is hot.”

The Utah native alleged that Hayes entered his home as recently as July. “I was alone in my home when he entered abruptly and aggressively started threatening me & I felt very unsafe,” Holm wrote in the August docs. “[Robby] yelled at me and threatened me and entered without permission.”

According to the entrepreneur, the Bachelor in Paradise alum “enters the property and becomes hostile” at least “once a week.”

Earlier this month, a judge signed off on the request for the temporary order, insisting Hayes to stay 100 yards away from Holm, his home, his workplace and his vehicle.

As the former roomies’ controversy made headlines, Holm told E! News in a statement that he “didn’t want it to end like this” between him and Hayes.

“In regards to the Robby situation, it’s definitely been an unfortunate turn of events,” he said earlier this month. “I’m still processing all of it to be honest. The simple version is I invited Robby into my house that I was renting in Venice, which I am now in the process of purchasing. I allowed him to live there rent free for years as a friend. When the living situation became hostile I asked him to leave and he refused. It went on like this for months, eventually I had to take legal action.”

At the time, Holm hoped “tensions would die down” so that both men could “move on” from the drama. “I wish [Robby] the best,” the reality TV alum added.