Jef Holm and Robby Hayes aren’t the first pair of former Bachelorette contestants to strike up a friendship, but things didn’t stay rosy between the pair for long.

Bachelor Nation met Holm on Emily Maynard’s season 8 of The Bachelorette. While they got engaged during the July 2012 finale, Maynard and Holm called it quits that October. It would be four years until viewers were introduced to Hayes, who competed for JoJo Fletcher’s affections on season 12 of the ABC series. While he made it to the final two, Fletcher picked Jordan Rodgers and is still engaged to the former football player.

Hayes, meanwhile, went on to appear on season 4 of Bachelor in Paradise and briefly struck up a relationship with Amanda Stanton. While he returned for season 5 of BiP in 2018, he didn’t find any strong love connections on the beach.

Holm and Hayes didn’t appear on screen together but still met through the Bachelor universe at Nick Viall’s Women Tell All taping in 2017. Chase McNary, who appeared alongside Hayes on Fletcher’s season, also became friends with Holm.

“We ended up after partying at his house,” Hayes exclusively told Us Weekly that April. “He said his two roommates were moving out and gave [Chase and I] the opportunity to move in. … You can literally see Venice Beach Pier from my window. That’s how close we are to the beach. It’s incredible.”

Over the next year, the trio documented their friendship via Instagram.

“Because Saturdays are for the boys. #Stagecoach #TheLostBoys,” Hayes captioned a group shot with Holm at the music festival in 2018.

While it’s unclear exactly when Hayes and Holm had a falling out, the latter took legal action against the former swimmer in August 2021.

“He claims he has belongings there & that’s why he enters but he is not on the lease and is making me fearful,” Holm wrote in court documents obtained by Us, alleging that Hayes “enters the property and becomes hostile” at least “once a week.”

A judge subsequently granted Holm a temporary restraining order against Hayes.

