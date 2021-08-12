Bachelor Nation’s Jef Holm was granted a temporary restraining order against former roommate Robby Hayes after claiming that he keeps coming into the home they shared without permission, Us Weekly can confirm.

“Robert used to live at my house but does not now. He continues to enter the premises & harass me & I do not feel safe around him,” the season 8 Bachelorette winner, 37, alleged in court documents obtained by Us on Thursday, August 12. “He threatens me and still hasn’t stopped to this day.”

Holm, who filed the paperwork with the Los Angeles Superior Court, added, “He claims he has belongings there & that’s why he enters but he is not on the lease and is making me fearful.”

The Utah native and the season 12 Bachelorette contestant, 32, lived with fellow reality star Chase McNary after meeting at party at Holm’s Venice Beach, California, home in 2017. The bash reportedly took place following Nick Viall’s Women Tell-All taping in the spring of that year.

In the court docs, Holm claimed that Hayes showed up at his place in July and threatened his safety.

“I was alone in my home when he entered abruptly and aggressively started threatening me & I felt very unsafe,” the former TV personality said of the alleged incident. “[Robby] yelled at me and threatened me and entered without permission.”

Holm noted that the Florida native allegedly “enters the property and becomes hostile” at least “once a week.” The entrepreneur, who split from Emily Maynard two months after getting engaged on the ABC series in 2012, is asking a judge to order Hayes to stay away from Holm, his home, his vehicle and his workplace.

The judge signed off on the request for the temporary order on Monday, August 9, ordering the Bachelor in Paradise alum to stay 100 yards away from Holm in addition to his home, workplace and vehicle.

A hearing is set for August 30, when Holm can provide testimony as to why the temporary restraining order should be extended or become more “permanent.” Hayes can also provide a statement in his defense at that time.

With reporting by Marjorie Hernandez