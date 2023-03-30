Nearly two years after appearing on The Bachelorette, Joshua Tylerbest is in serious legal trouble, Us Weekly can confirm.

The 27-year-old former reality star was booked on child pornography charges last month, according to TMZ. The outlet, which obtained the court documents, reports that a Google account registered to Tylerbest was found to have allegedly uploaded 50 pictures and videos depicting child sexual abuse. Tylerbest has pleaded not guilty to 15 felony counts of possession of materials showing a sexual performance by a child and was released on a $5,000 bond.

Bachelor Nation met the Florida native on Katie Thurston’s season 17 of The Bachelorette, which aired in 2021. He was eliminated during week 4.

“Josh loves hard and says there is really no other way to put it. He is humble, kind-hearted and goofy, but he’s also a hopeless romantic who has always been very in touch with his emotions,” his ABC bio read. “Josh is looking for a woman that is kind, open-minded, ambitious and adventurous. He consistently strives to be genuine and wants to find a partner who will do the same.”

The network noted at the time that “Josh is extremely family oriented and finding someone he can bring home to hang with his amazing family for a night of barbeque and playing cards is his dream come true.”

Thurston, for her part, got engaged to Blake Moynes during the August 2021 finale. That October, the pair announced their decision to call it quits. One month later, Thurston revealed she was dating John Hersey, a contestant whom she had eliminated during week 2.

“We talked very cordially after we announced the breakup, and we were really good with that. And then, obviously, all the other stuff happened. Since then, we have not spoke,” Moynes said during a podcast interview in February 2022. “But she has reached out to me. I just have not been [in] the place yet to respond to it. Especially the time that it all kind of was unraveling, I didn’t want to respond in a place of emotion and right in the heat of things when I haven’t had time to reflect. … She’s happy. She made the decision — although, you know, I didn’t like it — she made the best decision for her, just like I would make the best decision for me.”

Thurston and Hersey announced their split in June 2022.

“He dumped me,” she admitted on the “Off the Vine” podcast that August. “Technically, we actually broke up twice. The first time no one knew about. I mean, obviously, our very close friends did. And maybe like a week or two, we kind of worked through it and decided to get back together, so I thought we were golden. … I think it was just unavoidable. We just got on a conversation and at one point, I just said to him, ”I know more reasons why you don’t like me than why you love me.’ And that’s a really s—ty feeling.”

Tylerbest, meanwhile, has a court date set for June, per TMZ.