Making it a family matter. Joe Franco seemingly shared his thoughts following son Tino Franco’s confession that he cheated on Bachelorette Rachel Recchia after the pair got engaged.

“Nobody’s perfect. We make mistakes,” a quote Joe posted via Facebook on Thursday, September 22, read. “We say wrong things. We do wrong things. We fall. We get up. We learn. We grow. We move on.”

Joe’s message comes shortly after Tino, 28, admitted to cheating on Rachel, 26, during the season 19 finale of The Bachelorette, which aired on Tuesday, September 21. While the general contractor proposed to the pilot during the first half of the episode, the After the Final Rose special revealed that he had been unfaithful as the duo faced challenges while the season was airing.

“I messed up and kissed another girl, but the second I did I knew I belonged with you,” Tino explained. “This was the tiniest thing ever. … I tried to just get past it. … The stuff you said hurt so much. You said, ‘I don’t know how this is going to work … I can’t do happy couples this weekend like we planned.’”

While the California native expressed remorse for his actions, he went on to accuse Rachel of saying she wanted to give her engagement ring back to him – alluding to them being on a break while his transgressions transpired. Rachel, for her part, denied his claims.

“I was exhausted,” she said. “We were in a bad place, but … never once did we say we are broken up. You broke my heart! … What you did is absolutely inexcusable.”

While some viewers were shocked by the pair’s drama, fans of the ABC series may remember that Joe was hesitant about the budding romance from the start.

After the August 22 hometown dates episode, Rachel was left feeling on edge after she claimed that Tino’s family “hated” her because of how hard they “grilled” her about the reality TV relationship.

While Tino reassured the Illinois native that his dad would “come around,” Thursday’s post wasn’t the first time Joe has taken to social media to defend his family.

“Our oldest son is on The Bachelorette, and got the ‘first impression rose’ whatever that is. Never have seen the show,” he wrote in July, slamming KTLA 5’s Sam Rubin for his commentary on the cast. “Not sure how we feel about the idea of finding your soul mate on TV and Sam’s right, it’s a bit cheesy, but nothing wrong with a little fun — It’s not 60 Minutes. Let’s hope Tino doesn’t bring shame on the name, and above all, he may not be welcomed back home if he cries on the show! But we love him anyway.”

After the hometowns drama went down, Joe released a lengthy list of opinions and clarifications about himself and his son.

“Because BachelorNation fans asked, here is my tell all: 1. I’m 5-6, and a gentlemen’s 5-6 at that. 2. No, I have NEVER dyed my hair (look closely you can see the grey) 3. NO, I do not have a comb-over (and it is not a rug either) 4. NO, I am not the same age as Tino, as a few tweets suggested,” he wrote via social media. “5. We are Mexican, not Italian, though media keeps saying Italian. If he really is Italian, it’s news to me, and then I’d be asking really tough questions! 6. Tino is amazing. He supported our son’s cancer recovery, volunteers to the cause to this day and volunteers countless hours. 7. Sandi is spelled Sandi not Sandy 8. There are no vampires in our family 9. Sandi has more than one dress … seriously … and who notices that in a photo?”

One of Joe’s most telling posts, however, appears to be a since-deleted comment. In a screenshot shared via Reddit, Joe seemingly agreed that he didn’t want his son to have sex on the show.

“First rule from longtime Bachelor franchise watcher … don’t sleep with the Bachelorette during taping of the show. Best of luck!” his friend wrote, to which Joe allegedly replied, “We told him the same thing when he left for the show!”