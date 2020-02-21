Still hope? It sounds that way! Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon opened up exclusively to Us Weekly about the recent Bachelor Nation splits, including Chris Randone and Krystal Neilson, who announced on February 14 they were separating.

“It’s just sad. You never want to see anybody have to break up that you’re friends with and obviously we’re friends with all of them. Chris and Krystal were at our wedding,” Haibon, 31, told Us on Thursday, February 20 while promoting their partnership with the Ronald McDonald House Los Angeles. “They’re individually both incredible people and together they had a great relationship. It’s hard to hear that it ended and that they can be potentially getting a divorce. That is really sad.”

However, Iaconetti, 31, chimed in to point out that the recently separated pair, who met on season 5 of Bachelor in Paradise and married in a TV wedding in 2019, hasn’t completely ended their marriage yet.

“The divorce word hasn’t been mentioned. They are hoping it doesn’t lead to that and they can somehow rekindle [their relationship],” the Bachelor Winter Games alum said.

Host Chris Harrison also recently shed light on the surprising split.

“I love them very much. They’re good friends, and I know that from the start, they were two people that were definitely going to fight the odds to make it just because of the things that they brought into this relationship,” Harrison, 48, explained to Us exclusively on Tuesday, February 19. “They were both very aware of it. They fought really hard and worked really hard on their love, their relationship and their commitment.”

Following their announcement, Neilson shared an emotional update on Instagram on Tuesday. “We knew that taking a ‘conscious separation’ would be difficult to explain to all of our supporters, friends and fans,” the Bachelor alum, 32, said. “We know that this isn’t conventional and people are absolutely entitled to their opinions- but we’ve realized how much we have stunted our growth bc of the fear of disappointing and “failing” others- and therefore neglecting what WE need to thrive.”

She also revealed that Randone, 32, moved to Florida for a new opportunity while she will remain in San Diego. “We are open to where our heart calls us to be next,” the health coach wrote.

To learn more about Iaconetti and Haibon’s partnership with Ronald McDonald House Lost Angeles, go to Prizeo.com/DoubleDate.