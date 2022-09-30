No roses to give here! The Bachelor alum Hannah Godwin had a “bone to pick” with Stranger Things star Noah Schnapp after he promised to make a video for her friend — and never followed through.

“I opened Instagram, and I said, ‘Yo, who just slid in my DMs?'” Godwin, 27, said in an Instagram video on Wednesday, September 28, to the beat of “Super Freaky Girl” by Nick​​i Minaj. “And it is Noah Schnapp, he said, ‘Hey, my best friend is obsessed with you. It’s her birthday, could you make her a birthday video saying hi?'”

While the reality star agreed to the favor, she also requested that the New York native, 17, make a video for her friend in return. “I said, ‘Oh, my gosh, but yes you have to do the same. My best friend Dina is so obsessed with you, will you make a video?’ He said ‘I gotchu,’” Hannah rapped.

However, while the ABC alum followed through on her end, she claimed the University of Pennsylvania student didn’t do the same.

“So I woke up and I made a video the next morning. Then I sent it to him. He said, ‘This is perfect.’ I said, ‘Awesome.’ And I never got a video,” she alleged, adding, “But it’s OK, maybe he was busy, who knows? But we are still waiting on a video.”

An hour after the Alabama native posted the Instagram clip, Schnapp responded in the comment section: “What?? I’m sending it rn who’s it for,” to which Godwin replied, “I’ll have my people reach out to ur people.”

While the Bachelor Nation star clarified that there were no hard feelings, fans were quick to hold Schnapp accountable in the comments, with Godwin’s fiancé, Dylan Barbour, even saying, “Noah, what’s good bro?”

This isn’t the first celebrity Schnapp has feuded with over social media. In July, Doja Cat took issue with the Netflix star when she DMed him asking to be set up with his Stranger Things costar Joseph Quinn — and Schnapp posted the exchange in a since-deleted TikTok.

The “Woman” singer wasn’t a fan of Schnapp publicizing their messages — and she made it clear during an Instagram Live later that month. The singer claimed she “didn’t feel comfortable” with the situation and slammed Schnapp in the video.

While the actor didn’t initially address Doja Cat’s issues, he told fans during his own livestream a few days later that he “apologized” to the “Boss Bitch” artist and still loves her music.