The Bachelor’s Joey Graziadei and Kelsey Anderson proved their relationship is a hole-in-one while attending The Masters Tournament.

“Bucket list item ✅,” Graziadei, 28, wrote via Instagram on Sunday, April 13, alongside a carousel of snaps from the day including with Anderson, 25. The couple was also photographed with Timothy Granaderos, Margaux Brooke, Kathryn Newton and Victor Cruz at The Masters Tournament, which is held every April in Augusta, Georgia.

The pair matched in their color-coordinated J.LINDEBERG outfits, with Graziadei sporting a short-sleeved light orange collared shirt and white pants while Anderson rocked a white and light orange diamond printed skirt and matching jacket. Graziadei and Anderson paired their look with themed hats, sporting a straw hat and green baseball cap, respectively.

Graziadei took to his Instagram Story to joke that he has “no money left,” while sharing a clip of numerous Masters-themed merch that he seemingly purchased, including hats and shirts.

Related: The Bachelor’s Joey Graziadei and Kelsey Anderson’s Relationship Timeline Disney/John Fleenor Joey Graziadei handed out his coveted final rose to Kelsey Anderson on The Bachelor season 28. While their relationship seemed steady throughout the show, which premiered in January 2024, it hit a slight speed bump during fantasy suite week when Kelsey left an ominous note card that read, “We need to talk.” The […]

Anderson, for her part, gushed about the event. “Masters weekend with my arm caddy🏌️🍾,” she wrote via Instagram on Sunday. “@jlindebergofficial & @themasters have my heart.”

In another snap shared via Instagram Story, Graziadei and Anderson were all smiles as she held up her Masters badge for the camera.

The couple’s appearance comes less than one month after fans of Bachelor Nation watched Graziadei and Anderson get engaged during The Bachelor season 28 finale.

“I know there’s a lot of tough decisions through this journey, and that’s what makes today really difficult. But there is nothing difficult about choosing you. And I can’t wait another minute to tell you that I love you,” Graziadei said during his proposal speech. “There is something about you. You have this infectious energy that makes me smile. It’s a feeling I’ve never had before.”

Related: Bachelor Nation Couples Who Are Still Going Strong Some Bachelor Nation couples hit different. The Bachelor franchise has been matchmaking since 2002. Back in 2003, Trista Rehn and Ryan Sutter became the first Bachelor Nation couple to walk down the aisle. The twosome, who met while filming the first season of The Bachelorette, celebrated 19 years of marriage in December 2022. Thank You! […]

Minutes before Graziadei got down on one knee, it was revealed that Anderson and runner-up Daisy Kent rode to the proposal together in an unprecedented move.

After the twosome could share the happy news about their engagement, they exclusively told Us Weekly that they were excited to take their romance public.

“I think what I’m most excited about is the ability to be around each other so much,” Graziadei told Us earlier this month. “We finally will be able to just do small things together.”

Which Is the Best ‘Bachelor’ Couple of All Time?

Graziadei and Anderson plan to spend time in her hometown of New Orleans before relocating to New York City during the summer.

“I don’t know if it’s all the early 2000s rom-coms that I’ve watched, but something about [New York] is so intriguing to me,” Anderson told Us. “I don’t care if I hate it or love it; I just need to go experience it, and Joey’s fully supporting that.”