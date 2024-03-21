Kaity Biggar and Zach Shallcross’ romance may have had a happy ending on season 28 of The Bachelor, but the couple is not afraid to put in the work for their relationship.

Biggar, 28, took to Instagram to share that she and Shallcross, 27, went to couples therapy together after their engagement aired on the March 2023 finale. While the couple hopes to tie the knot in 2025, Biggar says that couples therapy helped their relationship grow after their season of the reality show came to an end.

“Zach and I started couples therapy right after the show,” Biggar wrote via her Instagram Story on Wednesday, March 20, responding to a fan question that inquired about premarital counseling. “Couples counseling can be incredibly beneficial even when things are going well in a relationship.”

The travel nurse continued: “From strengthening communication skills to addressing unresolved issues, it helps maintain our already very healthy relationship. And especially after getting off a crazy show like The Bachelor it helped facilitate vulnerability and openness which I used to have a hard time with.”

Biggar’s comments come three months after the Bachelor couple moved into a new home together in Austin, Texas. “Officially our new home,” Biggar shared via her Instagram Stories on January 11 alongside an adorable snap of their new two-story home.

Biggar and Shallcross met in the fall of 2022 during the premiere of Shallcross’ season of the hit ABC reality show, which aired in January 2023. While they initially hit it off, things started to go awry for the couple when it came time for fantasy suites. Shallcross previously said he didn’t want to have sex on the show, but he confessed to Biggar that he had slept with Gabi Elnicki.

“Going in [to] fantasy suite week, I just wanted to use that time — that intimate time — to just get to know each other more on a more emotional level and just see what we’re like off the cameras too. I was just looking forward to that,” Biggar exclusively told Us Weekly in March 2023. “But, in Bachelor world, things don’t always go as planned, so I don’t think I really went in with a whole lot of expectations. I was just hoping it would go smoothly and we hit a hurdle for sure. But in the end, we came out stronger.”

After working through that rough patch, Shallcross ultimately proposed to Biggar, declaring, “The love I feel for you is something I could’ve never imagined and something I thought a lot of my life I would never be able to deserve.”