Kelley Flanagan had some serious bling waiting for her under the tree this holiday season.

“I still can’t get over my Christmas gift from Santa (aka Ari),” the Bachelor Nation star, 31, wrote via her Instagram Story on Friday, January 5, alongside a photo of her gold and silver Rolex watch from boyfriend Ari Raptis.

While Flanagan didn’t specify the exact style of Rolex, the accessory appeared to resemble the Women’s Rolex Datejust Watch, which currently retails for nearly $10,000.

Flanagan first revealed her romance with Raptis, 33, in June 2023 by posting a photo via Instagram of the couple dressed in formalwear. She has since shared glimpses of the pair’s life together via social media, with the twosome celebrating the holiday season together this year.

“Here’s to all of the memories we’ll make in this new year. Excited for you 2024!✨,” she captioned a New Year’s Eve post of her and Raptin standing in front of fireworks.

Flanagan’s Instagram debut with Raptis came two months after her ex Peter Weber confirmed they had split during an appearance at a beauty convention in Calgary, Canada. At the event, the season 24 Bachelor revealed that he was single and still looking for his wife. (A source subsequently confirmed to Us Weekly that the pair had called it quits.)

Flanagan and Weber met shortly before season 24 of The Bachelor began filming in 2018 and hit it off when they crossed paths again during the show — until producers allegedly tried to keep the duo away from each other.

“The first couple of weeks I saw him look at me differently compared to when we got on our one-on-one and I could tell a hundred percent that like producers were in his head,” Flanagan shared during an April 2020 episode of the “Almost Famous” podcast. “Because on the one-on-one, nothing happened between us but he had this, like, demeanor towards me that was so pissed off and I was looking at him, like, ‘What the hell were you told?’ because nothing happened here for you to have this attitude. And so right then and there, I knew something was going on behind the scenes, and I was like, ‘This is bulls—t.’”

Flanagan ultimately was sent home in week 7, with Weber instead proposing to Hannah Ann Sluss during the finale. He later called off the engagement to reconnect with runner-up Madi Prewett, but the duo split shortly after.

In April 2020, Us broke the news that Weber and Flanagan had rekindled their romance after reconnecting at the Super Bowl two months prior. “Peter and Kelley are fully dating, but they aren’t admitting it to people,” an insider told Us at the time, noting that Flanagan was being “much more careful” about privacy to not be “criticized all over the internet.”

The twosome went Instagram official in May 2020, when Weber posted a photo of himself and Flanagan in the cockpit of a small plane. “You caught me. Let the adventure begin,” he wrote alongside the sweet snap.

The following year, Weber revealed to Entertainment Tonight that the pair had ended their relationship due to being on “two different frequencies.” However, Us confirmed that the duo were “full-on back together” by September 2022.

“Peter wants to be in a serious committed relationship and his feelings for Kelley never went away,” an insider exclusively told Us after they were spotted together in Chicago. “They’re both happy and looking forward to where things go this time around.”