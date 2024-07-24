Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Celebrity News

Bachelor’s Kelsey Anderson Says Late Mom Was With Her During Photoshoot With Fiance Joey Graziadei

By
Kelsey Anderson Says Her Mom Was With Her During Photoshoot With Fiance Joey Graziadei
Disney/John Fleenor

The Bachelor’s Kelsey Anderson felt her late mother’s presence during a photoshoot with fiancé Joey Graziadei.

“6 years ago my beautiful mom passed away. She wasn’t able to meet my future husband,” Anderson, 26, wrote in an Instagram Reel shared on Tuesday, July 23. “But during my engagement shoot this orb was all over me in the videos my photographer sent me.”

The clip began with Anderson sitting on a tree trunk in a park with Graziadei, 29, at sunset as the song “Someday I’ll Get It” played in the background. A green orb settled around Anderson as she and Graziadei gazed into each other’s eyes. The orb moved frantically around while the camera was focused on the couple.

“I’m not fully sure what it means … but it means a lot to me,” Anderson shared.

The Bachelor s Joey Graziadei and Kelsey Anderson s Relationship Timeline

Related: The Bachelor’s Joey Graziadei and Kelsey Anderson’s Relationship Timeline

As the pair changed locations to a different area of the park, the same orb was present around Anderson. As she twirled around, the orb followed her every movement. At one point when Graziadei and Anderson joined hands to share a dance, the orb settled in the middle of them.

“Every time I watch the videos it gets me emotional ❤️,” Anderson captioned the clip. “She is always with me.”

Kelsey Anderson Says Her Mom Was With Her During Photoshoot With Fiance Joey Graziadei
Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

Anderson and Graziadei fell in love during season 28 of The Bachelor. Graziadei proposed in the finale, which aired in March. Since getting engaged, the pair have moved in together with two of Anderson’s friends in New Orleans. During a June appearance on Bachelor Nation alum Jason Tartick’s “Trading Secrets” podcast, the duo joked that their current living situation is similar to a sitcom.

“Yeah, I’m on a, like, comedy sketch right now,” Graziadei said at the time. “I feel like I’m full-on in a New Girl situation. There’s three girls and one Joey. I’m just, like, sitting there in the middle of the hallway.”

Katie Holmes on red carpet

Deal of the Day

Get Katie Holmes’s Favorite Espadrille Wedges now for 57% off! View Deal

Kelsey Anderson Family Guide

Related: The Bachelor’s Kelsey Anderson’s Family Guide

Anderson and Graziadei have already had serious conversations about starting a family. Anderson shared she has one non-negotiable for Graziadei when it comes to expanding their household.

“I think one of the first big things I told him was that I really wanted to adopt and that was a non-negotiable for me,” Anderson said during a June appearance on the “Bachelor Happy Hour: Golden Hour” podcast. “So, if he wasn’t open to that then I couldn’t be here.”

Anderson added that she is also interested in having biological children, however, she felt in her “soul” that she has to “adopt at least one kid.”

In this article

joey graziadei

kelsey anderson
The Bachelor Bio Page Zach Shallcross

The Bachelor

More Stories

Got a Tip form close button
Got a tip for US?
We're All Ears for Celebrity Buzz!