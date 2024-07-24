The Bachelor’s Kelsey Anderson felt her late mother’s presence during a photoshoot with fiancé Joey Graziadei.

“6 years ago my beautiful mom passed away. She wasn’t able to meet my future husband,” Anderson, 26, wrote in an Instagram Reel shared on Tuesday, July 23. “But during my engagement shoot this orb was all over me in the videos my photographer sent me.”

The clip began with Anderson sitting on a tree trunk in a park with Graziadei, 29, at sunset as the song “Someday I’ll Get It” played in the background. A green orb settled around Anderson as she and Graziadei gazed into each other’s eyes. The orb moved frantically around while the camera was focused on the couple.

“I’m not fully sure what it means … but it means a lot to me,” Anderson shared.

As the pair changed locations to a different area of the park, the same orb was present around Anderson. As she twirled around, the orb followed her every movement. At one point when Graziadei and Anderson joined hands to share a dance, the orb settled in the middle of them.

“Every time I watch the videos it gets me emotional ❤️,” Anderson captioned the clip. “She is always with me.”

Anderson and Graziadei fell in love during season 28 of The Bachelor. Graziadei proposed in the finale, which aired in March. Since getting engaged, the pair have moved in together with two of Anderson’s friends in New Orleans. During a June appearance on Bachelor Nation alum Jason Tartick’s “Trading Secrets” podcast, the duo joked that their current living situation is similar to a sitcom.

“Yeah, I’m on a, like, comedy sketch right now,” Graziadei said at the time. “I feel like I’m full-on in a New Girl situation. There’s three girls and one Joey. I’m just, like, sitting there in the middle of the hallway.”

Anderson and Graziadei have already had serious conversations about starting a family. Anderson shared she has one non-negotiable for Graziadei when it comes to expanding their household.

“I think one of the first big things I told him was that I really wanted to adopt and that was a non-negotiable for me,” Anderson said during a June appearance on the “Bachelor Happy Hour: Golden Hour” podcast. “So, if he wasn’t open to that then I couldn’t be here.”

Anderson added that she is also interested in having biological children, however, she felt in her “soul” that she has to “adopt at least one kid.”