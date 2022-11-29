Lovebirds for life! Kendall Long and boyfriend Mitchell Sage are engaged. The couple announced their happy news via Instagram on Tuesday, November 29.

“We’re engaged!! 💍✨ It’s always been a HECK YES with you Mitch,” Long, 31, captioned a photo of her and her fiancé sharing a sweet kiss. “I love your brain, I love your family, I pretty much just love every single thing about you!”

She continued, “So incredibly over the moon that we get to start our epic adventure together in a new country 🇩🇪 💍 I’ve heard love explained to me by my parents and was scared I would never experience something so wonderful. But with you, love is so much better than I could have ever imagined it to be. I feel so lucky and I can’t wait to officially be a Sagely 💕.”

Long appeared on season 22 of The Bachelor in 2018, competing for Arie Luyendyk Jr.’s heart, but found more success with Joe Amabile later that year on season 5 of Bachelor in Paradise, with the two reconnecting after filming wrapped.

The Bachelor Nation alum and Amabile, 36, dated until 2020, calling it quits after nearly two years together. Both returned to Bachelor in Paradise for season 7 in August 2021 — when he met Serena Pitt. In the finale, the Chicago native proposed to Pitt, 24, and Long once again left the season single.

Long kept her dating life fairly quiet for some time after the show, which she explained in an interview with Us Weekly in May 2022. “For me, what was really important is that I wanted to be in a solid place with somebody before I introduced them to the public,” she said at the time.

In December 2021, the Just Curious author met Sage, who describes himself in his Instagram bio as “half aerospace engineer, half athlete, half mature adult,” through a mutual friend. The duo started dating in February 2022 and in April, Long revealed their relationship officially via her Instagram. “By the way, I’m in love 🥰,” the former reality star wrote under a series of pictures of her and Sage cozied up to each other. “And just like our relationship, these pictures get progressively weirder 😉💕.”

During her chat with Us in May 2022, the California native confided that the pair were going strong. “I feel really confident about our relationship currently and where we’re going,” she shared. “And I feel confident in him as a person.”

Long admitted that this type of relationship is new to her. “It’s weird because when I was on the show, I was almost, like, a commitment-phobe or I was afraid of marriage and afraid of all that happening,” she said on Us Weekly’s “Here For the Right Reasons” podcast. “But the show really taught me a lot [about] actually being able to visualize my future and wanting marriage and talking about wanting marriage.”

In summer 2022 the couple embarked on a tour of Europe together starting in Ireland. “We met so many kind and open people who helped us along the way, stumbled upon secret hidden towers and really got to see each others strength in times where getting home seemed impossible. It truly was a trip to remember and I can’t wait to share more with you.” Long wrote via Instagram about their experience in the first country on their trek.