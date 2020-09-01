Feeling good. Vanessa Grimaldi looked back on her relationship with ex-fiancé Nick Viall after rewatching their season of The Bachelor.

“I really didn’t know what to post for tonight’s episode,” Grimaldi, 32, wrote via Instagram as she shared a selfie with her fiancé, Joshua Wolfe, on Monday, August 31, following season 21’s re-airing as a part of The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons – Ever! special. “So many feelings have come through for me. But the big difference between how I am and feel now versus then, is the genuine feeling I have of being at peace.”

The Canada native explained that she was “the most insecure I have ever been” while filming the series, which originally aired in 2017. She noted that reading troll comments following the show’s end led to her question “my identity and my purpose.”

The special education teacher revealed that she “felt lost” after appearing on the reality show. “Add a new relationship into the mix, and everything felt impossible,” she wrote.

Three years after winning the final rose on The Bachelor — Viall proposed during the show’s 2017 finale — Grimaldi has gained perspective on the pair’s split. The two called it quits the same year and Grimaldi later revealed that she didn’t want Viall, 39, to propose on the show.

“One thing for sure is that @nickviall and I tried our hardest to make it work. And for that, I am grateful,” she continued. “3 years later, after A LOT of healing and self-growth, I truly am finally at peace. I’ve learned to laugh at the mean and hurtful comments and embrace the thoughtful and meaningful ones.”

Grimaldi added: “I know my purpose in this life is to help others. To do good. I know that I matter. I am finally back to feeling like Vanessa again and WOW does it feel good!!”

The Essential Oils founder, who announced her engagement to Wolfe in August, gave her love a shout-out before noting how grateful she is for the whole reality show experience.

“Friends, things can feel difficult and unfair at times but it means change is coming,” she concluded. “If I hadn’t gone on @bachelorabc gone through a public breakup, have people send me hurtful comments and messages, I wouldn’t be the person I am today: resilient. In the end, it will always make sense. Always. #thebachelor #goat.”

Earlier this month, Grimaldi and Viall reunited for the first time since their breakup when she joined him on his “Viall Files” podcast. While the episode hasn’t been released yet, the Wisconsin native has expressed happiness for his ex now that she’s found love.

“Well, thank god I followed you back a week ago to hear this news,” Viall commented on Grimaldi’s Instagram post about her engagement. “Congrats to you two! Lucky guy. ”