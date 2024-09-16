The death of professional ballerina Michaela Mabinty DePrince shocked fans, but her family is also reeling from the death of her adoptive mother, Elaine DePrince.

A family spokesperson revealed on Saturday, September 14, that Michaela and Elaine died within 24 hours of one another in unrelated events. (Michaela and her sister, Mia Mabinty DePrince, were adopted by Elaine and her husband when she was 4 years old.)

“The last few days have been even more difficult than most people realize because the family has also been dealing with the death of Michaela’s adoptive mother Elaine DePrince,” spokesperson Jess Volinski shared in a Facebook statement.

Volinski confirmed that Michaela died on Tuesday, September 10, but did not reveal the cause of death. Michaela was 29. Elaine, meanwhile, passed away on Wednesday, September 11, “during a routine procedure in preparation for a surgery.” She was 77.

Related: Celebrity Deaths of 2024: Stars We Lost This Year Hollywood mourned many celebrities in 2024. Speed Racer star Christian Oliver (born Christian Klepser) died at the age of 51 during a fatal plane crash on January 5. Oliver was traveling home from a Caribbean vacation with his two daughters — Madita and Annik, whom he shared with wife Jessica Klepser — on January 4. […]

“Michaela died before Elaine and Elaine did not know of Michaela’s passing at the time of her procedure,” the statement continued. “As unbelievable as it may seem, the two deaths were completely unrelated.”

Volinski added: “What the family is going through right now is truly unimaginably painful. Grieving two family members who died within a 24-hour period is tragic and devastating. We continue to ask for privacy and appreciate you directing anyone sharing incorrect information and speculation to this post.”

News broke on Friday, September 13, that Michaela had died. “She stood as a beacon of hope for many, showing that no matter the obstacles, beauty and greatness can rise from the darkest of places,” a statement shared via her official Instagram read.

The statement highlighted Michaela’s ballet talents, saying her “artistry touched countless hearts and whose spirit inspired many, leaving an indelible mark on the world of ballet and beyond.”

Michaela’s story has captivated audiences for years after she was born in Sierra Leone and raised in an orphanage following the death of both parents, who perished in the country’s civil war. Michaela was only 3 when her parents died.

Michaela relocated to New Jersey the following year after being adopted alongside her sister. Her adoptive mother, Elaine, soon discovered her interest in ballet and enrolled her in classes.

Related: Most Shocking Celebrity Deaths of All Time Us Weekly looks back at the stars who died before their time, including Amy Winehouse, Prince and Whitney Houston — see the most shocking celeb deaths

That passion turned into a profession after Michaela graduated from high school and the American Ballet Theatre’s Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis School. She went on to become the youngest principal dancer at the Dance Theatre of Harlem.

Michaela went on to dance with the Dutch National Ballet before returning to the U.S. and joining the Boston Ballet in 2021. She was a principal dancer with the company and authored two memoirs — Taking Flight: From War Orphan to Star Ballerina and Ballet Dreams — before her death. Michaela also performed on Beyoncé’s visual album Lemonade.

“Oh no 💔😔,” Jennifer Garner wrote in the comments section on Instagram after learning about Michaela’s death.

Related: Meet the New Members of the 'Dancing With the Stars' Professional Troupe Dancing With the Stars The Dancing With the Stars troupe is gaining some new members! Marcquet Hill, Stephani Sosa, Kailyn Rogers and Roman Nevinchanyi will all join the troupe for season 33 of DWTS, which premieres on Tuesday, September 17. The troupe consists of professional dancers who perform on the show but do not get […]

Fellow dancer Misty Copeland revealed via Instagram that she was “devastated by this news.” She gushed about Michaela, writing, “Michaela had so much more to give, not just to ballet, but to the world. Her legacy will continue to inspire generations of dancers, but her absence leaves a void that will be felt deeply.”

Copeland, 42, added, “The ballet world, and all those whose lives she touched, will miss her profoundly. She was a bright light, and her impact will never be forgotten.”

Michaela’s family acknowledged the sweet messages they’ve received as well. “Thank you to everyone for your outpouring of support in response to Michaela’s passing, as well as those in the press who have reached out directly to the family for statements,” the spokesperson wrote on Saturday. “The entire family is so grateful and comforted by your support.”