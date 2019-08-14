



Jackass alum Bam Margera has been arrested for trespassing, Us Weekly confirms.

“Police were called to the Luxe hotel early Wednesday morning after receiving a call regarding a citizen’s arrest. Police arrived to the hotel and Mr. Margera refused to leave the premisses or cooperate with officers,” a spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department tells Us. “Mr. Margera was arrested for trespassing and taken into the station at 2:30 a.m. He is currently being held on $1,000 bail.”

In video obtained by TMZ, Margera can be seen sitting in the middle of the floor of the hotel lobby as he conversed with one officer who let him know she had backup on the way.

The arrest comes just one week after Margera, 39, checked into rehab following a session with Dr. Phil McGraw regarding his personal struggles. TMZ reported he voluntarily left the treatment facility within days. The Pennsylvania native publicly begged McGraw to “save” his “family from falling apart for good” in a series of Instagram videos earlier this month, detailing how he “can’t stand” his wife of nearly six years, Nicole Boyd.

Prior to his most recent cry for help, Margera checked into rehab in January, but left following a 10-day stay for alcohol abuse. The MTV personality shared his decision to leave the treatment facility in a handwritten letter that month.

“By day number 5 in rehab, I realized when I’m bored is when I drink,” Margera wrote, noting that he was not being detoxed or medicated at the facility and that he felt he could remain sober at home on his own. “Well in rehab I am bored 50 percent of the time so I figured out that when boredom sets in and alcohol is off limits, that’s when I get creative as f*ck.”

He added: “So now I am excited with ideas and energy and creation which makes me have no temptation to drink because I am so busy NOT BEING BORED. I left rehab to begin doing all the things I have put aside. To the people who say, ‘You can’t do it ALONE, trust me!’ Well guess what a–holes … I am not alone! I might not be in rehab with YOU, but I am surrounded by so many sober family and friends, spiritual healers, therapists, sober coaches and my sponsor JJ Diana that I am not alone.”

Margera had previously checked himself into rehab two times before. The professional skateboarder revealed that he relapsed in July 2018 after he was robbed at gunpoint in Colombia. He said at the time that he had regulated his drinking with a two-drink minimum.

Us confirmed in January 2018 that Margera had been arrested for driving under the influence and was sentenced to three years of probation, an alcohol program and fees, as well as attendance of AA meetings.

Us has reached out to Magera’s rep for comment.

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!