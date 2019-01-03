Bar Refaeli is expected to be indicted on multiple charges in Israel, including tax evasion, money laundering and perjury, according to The Jerusalem Post.

The newspaper reported on Thursday, January 3, that the supermodel, 33, has been accused of hiding millions in income from tax officials in her home country.

Refaeli also reportedly lied about her place of residence during her relationship with Leonardo DiCaprio. According to The Jerusalem Post, she told Israeli officials that she lived in the United States and vice versa from 2009 to 2012.

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model dated the 44-year-old Oscar winner from 2005 to 2011. She reportedly told tax officials that she was living with the Titantic actor at times during the 2009 to 2012 period, though the authorities believe she was actually residing in Tel Aviv apartments that were listed under her family members’ names.

Her parents, Tzipi and Rafi Refaeli, are also expected to face tax evasion and money laundering charges in connection to their daughter’s case.

Meanwhile, Bar’s attorney told Ynet that officials went back on a deal she reached with the authorities in 2009, adding that the ordeal has “been blown out of proportions … all of the agreements were on the table, she hasn’t hidden anything.”

The Jerusalem Post reported that the Israel native has been under investigation for years, with news of the proceedings coming to light in 2015.

Bar welcomed her second child, daughter Elle, with husband Adi Ezra in October 2017. The couple, who tied the knot in September 2015, are also parents of daughter Liv, 2.

