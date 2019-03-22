How sweet it is to be loved by Barack and Michelle Obama! The former president and first lady sent a sweet handwritten note to Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez to congratulate them on their engagement.

The former New York Yankees third baseman, 43, shared a photo of the letter on his Instagram and Twitter accounts on Friday, March 22, captioning both posts, “This means the world to us. #44.”

The note read, “Jennifer + Alex — Michelle and I just wanted to congratulate you on your engagement. After 26 years together, we can say that whatever challenges life may bring, sharing them with someone you love makes it all better. All the best, Barack Obama.”

Lopez, 49, and Rodriguez, 43, announced their engagement on March 9 after he proposed in the Bahamas with an estimated $1.4 million emerald-cut diamond ring. “She said yes,” the former athlete wrote on Instagram, while the Grammy nominee posted eight red heart emojis.

“They’ve talked about marriage and have always planned to spend the rest of their lives together, but they were so happy with exactly how things were, they weren’t sure if they wanted to go down that road,” a source told Us Weekly exclusively. “It’s almost like they didn’t want to jinx it.”

J. Lo was previously married to Ojani Noa from 1997 to 1998, Cris Judd from 2001 to 2003 and Marc Anthony from 2004 to 2014. She shares twins Max and Emme, 11, with Anthony. For his part, Rodriguez was wed to Cynthia Scurtis from 2002 to 2008, and they share daughters Natasha, 14, and Ella, 10.

“Marriage is something that became important to both of them and their kids,” a second source told Us about the newly engaged duo, who started dating in February 2017. “They know they want to make this commitment to forever together.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!