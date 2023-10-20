Barry Williams and his wife, Tina Mahina, share a strong bond on and off the stage.

The Brady Bunch actor and Mahina began dating in 2013 and tied the knot four years later. The marriage marked Williams’ third as he was previously married to Diane Martin from 1990 to 1992 and Eila Mary Matt from 1999 to 2005. He and Matt welcomed their son, Brandon, in 2003. Williams also shares his daughter, Samantha, born in 2012, with ex-girlfriend Elizabeth Kennedy.

Following a Disney Night performance on Dancing With the Stars season 32, Williams revealed his key to maintaining a healthy marriage with Mahina. “I think we could just take a page right out of the Disney book, make her your princess,” he told Fox News in October 2023.

He even revealed that Mahina — who is one-third of the band Barry Williams and The Traveliers — was helping out with his dance moves. “My wife is at home practicing dance moves so that when I come back [from filming DWTS], we can book a cruise somewhere that has a ballroom floor.”

Scroll below to relive Williams and Mahina’s sweetest relationship moments:

September 2016

Three years into their relationship, Williams shared his first social media pic with Mahina via X (formerly Twitter), which featured them posing with a box of Bojangles chicken and biscuits at a NASCAR event.

November 2016

“4 minutes before this sunset photo was taken, I got down on one knee with a proposal,” Williams captioned a photo of the couple’s engagement via X. “She said YES!!!”

July 2017

Williams commemorated his nuptials by sharing several photos from their special day. “July 09, 2017 We Do!” he captioned one of himself and Mahina in their wedding attire via X.

December 2017

“Happy New Year from the Williams family in Branson,” Williams wrote alongside a selfie with Mahina and his son Brandon.

February 2018

The couple celebrated Valentine’s Day by having high tea at the Plaza Hotel in New York City.

July 2018

Williams shared another wedding photo in honor of his and Mahina’s first anniversary. The pic featured the pair and Brandon posing with William’s former Brady Bunch costar Christopher Knight and his wife, Cara Kokenes.

March 2019

Williams and Mahina posed for a photo in front of the Animal Kingdom’s Pandora floating mountains during a trip to Disney World.

July 2020

Williams and Mahina sang together during a Barry Williams and The Traveliers performance on Mike Huckabee’s TBN series Huckabee.

September 2021

Williams and Knight had a mini Brady Brunch reunion with their respective spouses in Florida. The group commemorated the outing with a selfie.

September 2022

The couple walked the 2022 Emmys red carpet with William’s Brady Bunch costars Knight, Mike Lookinland, Susan Olsen and Eve Plumb.

May 2023

In addition to celebrating their 10th anniversary as a couple, Mahina revealed in an interview with the new outlet Tulsa World that she never imagined she would end up with one of the Brady boys.

“I had been through other relationships that didn’t have integrity and character, so to have a man come along and open the door for me and stuff like that was refreshing,” she shared.