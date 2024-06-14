Bebe Rexha wishes that she did not delete her social media message calling G-Eazy an “ungrateful loser.”

“Someone from my team had me take down my Instagram story. I decided to remove it because it felt very negative and toxic,” Rexha, 34, wrote via X on Thursday, June 13. “Sometimes trauma can lead us to react that way, and that period of my life was traumatizing.”

She continued, “I am writing this because I regret taking it down and I want to say that I still stand by what I said.”

Several hours earlier, Rexha posted a screenshot of a group chat via Instagram Story, in which she was asked about collaborating with G-Eazy, 35, again while he was in New York City.

“@g_eazy you have my number,” Rexha wrote. “Why don’t you text me and ask me yourself, you stuck up ungrateful loser. You’re lucky people are liking you again. ‘Cause I could go in on all the s–ty things you’ve done and how you treated me after giving you your only real hit.”

Rexha ultimately deleted her Story upload but reposted several fans’ X memes about the apparent feud.

“Bebe Rexha and Halsey talking about how they carried G-Eazy’s career,” one social media user wrote on Thursday, alongside a photo of Rexha speaking with Halsey, who previously dated and collaborated with the rapper and music producer. Rexha reshared the pic onto her X page.

G-Eazy has not publicly addressed the alleged falling-out. Us Weekly reached out for comment.

Rexha and G-Eazy previously worked together on her 2015 song “Me, Myself & I.” The next year, he performed the track live with Britney Spears at the MTV Video Music Awards. Rexha, for her part, was not mad at G-Eazy for excluding her from the number.

“I am still tight with G-Eazy. I didn’t know about the performance, to be honest,” Rexha said during a 2016 appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen. “I found it out last minute because they were scared I wasn’t going to clear it because that was bull … But I was a little shocked by him because I thought that he would let me know and I was upset by it.”

She added at the time, “Imagine you’re part of a song, and then I was just there and in the audience and they didn’t even let me know, so all I hear is, ‘Woo, it’s just me.’ And it’s on stage and I wish I would have known out of respect from G, but then I got a picture with Britney so I was happy.”