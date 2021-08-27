He said, she said? It’s no secret Becca Kufrin and Blake Horstmann have a close friendship — but they might not be entirely on the same page about where they really stand.

After the Colorado native, 32, hinted that he and the former Bachelorette, 31, were “talking” before she joined season 7 of Bachelor in Paradise, Kufrin cleared the air about their status.

“Blake and I have always been friends. We’ve always been supportive of one another,” the Bourdon founder said on the Thursday, August 26, episode of the “Click Bait” podcast. “In terms of the ‘talking,’ yeah, we’ve been in touch very sporadically, but nothing that I would say would warrant … a potential relationship.”

Kufrin met the “Behind the Rose” podcast host during her search for love on season 14 of The Bachelorette in 2018. Horstmann made it to the final two before the Minnesota native ultimately accepted a proposal from Garrett Yrigoyen. The couple called it quits in August 2020.

Earlier this year, Bachelor Nations fans began to wonder whether Kufrin was rekindling her flame with Horstmann after the duo were caught exchanging flirty messages on social media. However, a source told Us Weekly at the time that while the reality stars “both care a lot about each other and have always been supportive of one another,” their relationship was strictly platonic.

The season 6 BiP alum recently reflected on finding out Kufrin was back on the market, admitting on the “Reality Life With Kate Casey” podcast earlier this month that he never expected her and Yrigoyen, 32, to split.

“I completely put her out of my head. It was never something, like, ‘When they break up …’ because I never thought they would,” Horstmann said on August 20, noting that he’d been “back in touch” with Kufrin within the past six months. “When they did, it was, like, this weird thing of, ‘Well, I wonder if there’s anything still there?'”

The former publicist, however, isn’t so sure revisiting those old feelings would be a good idea — especially on the BiP beach.

“[He] made it seem like we’re not together because of production or whatever, and at the end of the day, like, we’re two grown adults that make our own decisions,” Kufrin said on Thursday. “If we’re not together, then … it’s because we chose not to be together. It can’t be put on anyone else.”

While a romance may not be in their future, the twosome will always have each other’s backs.

“If he and Becca were meant to be then that’s something that would eventually happen, but he’s not looking back,” a source recently told Us, adding, “Blake supports Becca no matter what.”

Kufrin is set to make her first appearance on BiP season 7 on Tuesday, August 31.