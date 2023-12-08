Infidelity may have rocked Becky G and fiancé Sebastian Lletget’s romance, but the couple have emerged from the scandal stronger than ever.

A source exclusively reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly that the duo, who got engaged in December 2022, never fully split after Lletget’s alleged cheating made headlines earlier this year. “They were in a really bad place, and she ghosted him for a couple of days, but that’s it,” the insider shares.

According to the source, Becky G, 26, has “been in Dallas with him whenever she had a break from tour, and they’re fully back together.” The couple’s relationship update comes nearly one month after they sparked reconciliation rumors by stepping out together at a Los Angeles farmers market.

Becky G and Lletget, 31, began dating in June 2016 after being set up by friends. They got engaged last year after six years together, but their relationship hit a rough patch in March after Lletget seemingly admitted to cheating on the “Shower” singer.

“Over the last few weeks, during a moment I regret deeply, a 10-minute lapse in judgment resulted in an extortion plot,” the soccer player wrote in a since-deleted Instagram post. He shared the upload not long after an Instagram user claimed to have video, audio and text proof that Lletget had been unfaithful to Becky G (full name Becky Gomez) with another woman at a Madrid club in 2022.

Lletget continued: “Since this person did not get what they wanted it has now become a public social media spectacle filled with more lies than any truth and false posts aimed at the love of my life, the one person who I should never take for granted or put at risk.”

Lletget went on to describe the incident as a “wake-up call,” adding, “I can’t keep running from demons. I know that any actions made that put us here should have never happened to begin with. Pushing right up to the very boundaries of lines that should never be crossed only hurts me and the people I love most.”

In addition to admitting that he had “half-heartedly” been participating in therapy and that he planned to commit to a “mental wellness program,” he concluded his lengthy post by issuing an apology to Becky G.

“To Becky, you have been the light in my life, my strength, who has always shown me unconditional love,” he wrote. “Instead of honoring that love every day, I have done the opposite, hurting you, and disrespecting the one person I love more than anything. I am so sorry and know I have to do whatever it takes to earn back the trust and love you deserve.”

The same day that Lletget posted his apology, Becky G hit the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards red carpet sans her engagement ring. One month later, she appeared to address the athlete’s cheating scandal on stage at Coachella. “Sometimes things don’t go the way you plan, I’ll just say that,” she told festival attendees on April 14. “But sometimes, it’s not rejection — it’s redirection.”

For more on Becky G and Lletget, watch the video above and pick up the latest issue of Us Weekly, on newsstands now.