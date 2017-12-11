Speaking out. Bella Thorne revealed that she has been molested in the past.

In response to a photo of Thorne dressed in a purple suit with no top, a Twitter user wrote, “What did Disney do to this girl?! I think she was molested?”

“Yeah I was. So it wasn’t Disney,” the Disney alum fired back Friday, December 8, adding in another tweet, “The world can be a sick place sometimes :/.”

The Babysitter actress did not reveal any other information about being a victim of molestation.

Thorne, who starred on Disney’s Shake It Up with Zendaya from 2010 to 2013, made the transition from Disney to more adult roles as Paige on Freeform’s Famous In Love and the 2015 teen movie The Duff.

The 20-year-old actress has made headlines this year for being photographed with Kourtney Kardashian’s ex Scott Disick, who is 14 years older than her, freeing the nipple on social media and making out with YouTube star Tana Mongeau on Snapchat.

Mongeau responded to Thorne’s tweet and called her “my baby.”

“my baby the bravest baddest most talented girl in the game,” Mongeau wrote on Saturday, December 9. “using her influence to spread awareness abt the hardest shit in her life. legit incredible.”

“Thanks baby, see you tonight,” Thorne responded with a heart emoji.

Thorne opened up about her insecurities and posing naked for GQ Mexico in September.

“I specifically asked for no re touching on this photo, and lemme tell you I have insecurities, about pretty much everything,” Thorne wrote on Instagram at the time. “That’s natural & that’s human. You might look at this photo and think oh shush bella, but just know everytime someone looks in the mirror they simply don’t see what everyone else sees. Know that it’s completely normal to feel insecure and it’s accepted. honestly I wish everyone talked more about their insecurities so more people in the world could know they aren’t alone.”

