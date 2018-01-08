In light of the Time’s Up movement, Bella Thorne is opening up about her past. The Disney alum revealed on Sunday, January 7, that she was sexually abused as a child.

“I was sexually abused and physically growing up from the day I can remember till I was 14..when I finally had the courage to lock my door at night and sit by it. All damn night. Waiting for someone to take advantage of my life again. Over and over I waited for it to stop and finally it did. But some of us aren’t as lucky to get out alive. Please today stand up for every soul Mistreated. #timesup,” Thorne wrote on Sunday via Instagram, referencing to the Time’s Up movement, which was created by women in Hollywood to fund legal aid for victims of sexual harassment.

Thorne rose to fame on Disney’s Shake It Up with Zendaya from 2010 to 2013. She made the transition from Disney to more adult roles as Paige on Freeform’s Famous in Love and the 2015 teen movie The Duff. The 20-year-old actress shared the same photo of herself on Twitter with a different caption about her childhood abuse.

“I never knew what was right or wrong growing up..I didn’t know the person sneaking into my bed room at night was a bad person. #timesup,” Thorne tweeted on Sunday.

As previously reported, the Babysitter star briefly addressed her childhood abuse in December via Twitter.

In response to a photo of Thorne dressed in a purple suit with no top, a Twitter user wrote at the time, “What did Disney do to this girl?! I think she was molested?”

“Yeah I was. So it wasn’t Disney,” Thorne fired back, adding in another tweet, “The world can be a sick place sometimes :/.”

