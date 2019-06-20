Overcoming a challenge. Bella Thorne opened up about the obstacles she conquered on her own, as she admitted to never learning how to read or count.

Thorne, 21, disclosed the revelation during an interview for the “Chicks in the Office” podcast on Thursday, June 20. She was asked about the “main points” regarding the things she has accomplished in her upcoming book, The Life of a Wannabe Mogul.

“I don’t talk about it in this one, but in the third book it would be the fact that I never learned how to read and I learned how to read from reading scripts,” she told hosts, Maria Ciuffo and Francesca Mariano. “I never learned how to count and I learned how to count from counting my dad’s cash. I’m obsessed with money and literal cash.”

The Famous in Love alum, who also dabbled in writing books for young adults in previous years, continued to elaborate on the obstacles she has overcome over the years, adding: “I didn’t know how to dance. I had two left feet and I couldn’t even bounce on the same rhythm, and I did a dance show about dancing. I was tone death and I own a record label, and I’m signed with Sony as an artist. And I can f–king sing a capella like a bitch ass now. So, f–k with me.”

The Assassination Nation star also confessed that she only had “$200 to my name, basically, when I turned 18 and I bought a house by the time I was 19.”

Thorne has addressed her ability to overcome learning roadblocks before. When she was a Disney Channel star, she revealed she had dyslexia during a segment called “The Time I…”

“I remember when I started first grade. Right away, it was awful because I couldn’t read as well as the other kids,” a young Thorne said. “My brain mixed up letters like ‘B’ and ‘D’ and ‘M’ and ‘W.’ Dyslexia is different for everyone who has it. For me, it just makes it harder to read or write.”

Thorne’s The Life of a Wannabe Mogul, out July 23, has sat at the number one spot on Amazon for weeks. The collection of poems is set to address an assortment of issues, including how she was abused and molested as a child.

