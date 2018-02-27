UPDATED 11:07 p.m.: Bellamy Young apologized for her comments about Ryan Seacrest on Tuesday, February 27, via Twitter. “I have an apology to make. On Monday night on the red carpet, I spoke on record about something I had no first hand knowledge of. I trusted that the information that the journalist provided me with was complete, and I gave my general opinion based on the information he provided,” Young wrote. “The world is changing quickly right now, and many of us have been affected by this issue: I spoke up because I feel deeply that the secrecy of shame plays a significant part in what has kept this shift from happening before now. But never has there been a more urgent time to make sure our voices are used for truth, and I failed in that regard Monday night.”

“Our words matter. Our word matters,” Young continued. “I apologize to Ryan Seacrest. He has been exonerated from the allegations I was told about on the carpet, so my opinion is different now. I just want to clarify that anyone who uses my quote going forward is using the quote of an uninformed person and fanning the flames of a non-story making use of an unwitting accomplice. I’ve learned that ‘I don’t know’ can be a complete answer. I will do better next time.”

Original story below:

Bellamy Young does not think Ryan Seacrest should host the Oscars red carpet amid allegations of sexual misconduct against him.

“I’ve been at work all day, so I didn’t know about that. I think this is the time to step aside and let someone of equal talent that is beyond reproach to be in charge,” Young told Variety — the same publication who detailed the allegations against Seacrest — at the premiere for a Wrinkle in Time on Monday, February, 26.

“It’s funny because I know it feels like the rules have changed, so I’m sure people who have been in dominant positions are taken by surprise, many of them living in fear,” the 48-year-old actress continued. “Many of them thinking, ‘What, but this is how we said we’d act.’ But we never said that. We never consented. Now that someone is asking, ‘Do you consent?’ And we get to say no, people have to accept our no and step aside.”

As previously reported, the E! Live From the Red Carpet host, 43, was accused of sexual misconduct by a former E! stylist in November. He denied the allegations. The network later released a statement that there was “insufficient evidence to substantiate allegations against Seacrest” following an investigation.

The aforementioned stylist, Suzie Hardy, went public on Monday in a story published by Variety. She told the publication that Seacrest shoved her head in his crotch, tried to start a romantic relationship with her, asked her take naps with him and hugged her in his underwear multiple times. The American Idol host released a statement regarding the Variety story on Tuesday, February 27.

“Much has been said about the #MeToo and Times Up movement(s) and the importance of providing women and men with the opportunity to share their stories of workplace misconduct, in an effort to change our culture and the systemic inequalities that exist. I absolutely support this cause unequivocally and applaud all the brave souls who have come forward to share their stories,” Seacrest, 42, said in a lengthy statement to Us Weekly. “Sadly, last fall I became one of the accused, which I promptly revealed proactively to the network involved and to the public. And to be equally clear, those accusations were then investigated by an independent third-party over the course of a two-month process and involved dozens of interviews that included me, the accused and countless others. Ultimately, my name was cleared. I eagerly participated in the investigation in order to demonstrate my innocence because I know my truth, and I believe in due process.”

“Yesterday, Variety published a salacious story that revealed the specific claims against me for the first time – even though an independent third-party investigator found insufficient evidence to support the claims,” Seacrest continued. “Much to my dismay, Variety didn’t speak with me or bother to speak with other credible witnesses or even ask for any of the evidence that was obtained during the investigation when offered, all of which clearly challenged the veracity of the claims made against me.”

As he concluded his statement, Seacrest alleged that his accuser attempted to receive compensation in an exchange to stay silent, but he refused and continued to deny the accusations.

“This person who has accused me of horrible things offered, on multiple occasions, to withdraw her claims if I paid her millions of dollars. I refused,” he said. “I have worked extremely hard to achieve my success and I don’t take my opportunities for granted. I don’t want to accuse anyone of not telling the truth but in this case, I have no choice but to again deny the claims against me, remind people that I was recused of any wrongdoing, and put the matter to rest.”

Seacrest is set to host Live From the Red Carpet on E! on Sunday, March 4. The network confirmed to Us on Tuesday that Seacrest will be hosting the show as scheduled. E! previously released a statement to Us on Monday following Variety‘s report.

“E!’s investigation was extremely comprehensive and thorough. Over the course of a two month process, our outside counsel interviewed more than two dozen people regarding the allegations, including multiple separate meetings with the claimant,” the statement read. “The investigator is an attorney with nearly 20 years experience and is highly regarded professionally. Any claims that question the legitimacy of this investigation are completely baseless.”

