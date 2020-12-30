Below Deck’s Kate Hasn’t Talked to Hannah Since She Gave Birth

The silent treatment. Below Deck’s Kate Chastain revealed that she is not on speaking terms with her former pal and costar Hannah Ferrier.

“I have not spoken to her since she had a baby, but she looks so happy,” Chastain, 37, told Us Weekly exclusively on Tuesday, December 29, while promoting Below Deck Galley Talk. “I’m so happy for her.”

Ferrier, 34, welcomed daughter Ava Grace in October with her fiancé, John Roberts. Sharing the news via Instagram on November 2, the reality star posted several photos of the little one alongside a sweet message that read: “Josh and I are so happy to welcome to the world our little girl — Ava Grace Roberts. Born on the 26th of October. She is already a little menace that has captured our hearts forever.”

The following month, the Below Deck Mediterranean star got engaged to her beau of two years.

Chastain stunned Below Deck fans in November 2019 when she revealed that she was no longer friends with Ferrier. “Over the years, watching Hannah, I could just always tell we had very different styles of being a chief stew, but I just wanted to be supportive,” she said at the Below Deck: OGs Ready or Yacht panel at BravoCon. “But now, we’re not really friends because I heard she was talking poorly about me behind my back.”

In addition to detailing her broken friendship with Ferrier, the chief stew told Us that she has not spoken to former costar Ashton Pienaar since they appeared on season 7 together. The pair clashed during an explosive argument, and Pienaar later bashed her during the reunion episode.

“I’ve not heard from Ashton either,” she said. “I never got that Christmas card from him, but it might be lost in the mail, I’m sure.”

Chastain is gearing up for the series premiere of Below Deck Galley Talk. On the eight-episode show, past stars from the Bravo franchise will return to weigh in on the drama unraveling on Below Deck’s current season.

“It’s very hard for me to watch Below Deck season 8 without having opinions,” she explained to Us. “So I’m just very excited that I got to hang out with my good friend Connie [Arias] and share those opinions but with viewers.”

The Bravolebrity also dished on what she believed to be the most surprising moment to occur in season 8 so far, adding, “I think everyone will agree that when Rachel [Hargrove] told Captain Lee [Rosbach] to go F himself — that was shocking, but I kind of loved it. It was like, ‘Oh, no she did not.’ Yes, she did. And also, his response was so calm. The ‘I’d rather not’ was brilliant.”

Below Deck Galley Talk premieres on Bravo Friday, January 1, at 7 p.m. ET. Bravo’s Chat Room on Sundays and Mondays at 10:30 p.m ET.

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi