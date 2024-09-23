Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are still friendly amid their ongoing divorce.

“There’s still a lot of love between them, but the divorce is still going forward,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly.

According to the first insider, Lopez, 55, and Affleck, 52, have been struggling with “lingering doubts” and “hesitation” over whether or not they’re making the right decision about their break up — especially when it comes to their family. (Lopez shares 16-year-old twins Emme and Max with ex Marc Anthony while Affleck is dad to Violet, 18, Seraphina, 15, and Samuel, 12, whom he welcomed with ex-wife Jennifer Garner.)

“When they’re together as a family and see the kids together, it reminds them of how good they are as a team and what’s important,” the source says.

Earlier this month, Affleck and Lopez were spotted together for a family lunch at the Beverly Hills Hotel in Los Angeles. A second source reveals to Us that Lopez and Affleck reunited because they “thought it would be nice” to get their family back together.

“They both know they will be in each other’s lives because of the kids and are remaining friendly,” the second source says. “But the divorce is still happening.”

While Affleck and Lopez have a good time when they are together, it’s seemingly not the same feeling when the pair are separated due to their busy careers.

“A lot of their issues stemmed from lifestyle differences,” the second insider explains. “They are just on completely different schedules — and nothing has changed [since breaking up].”

Affleck and Lopez have a lot of history. The pair initially started dating in the early 2000s and got engaged in 2002. They called off their wedding two years later and broke up. Nearly two decades later, Affleck and Lopez rekindled their romance. They secretly tied the knot in Las Vegas in July 2020 and had a celebration with their friends and family in Georgia later that year. The singer filed for divorce in August — which occurred on the second anniversary of their Georgia wedding ceremony.

Since Lopez and Affleck have a lot of history, the second source admits there’s “a small chance” things could work out for the duo.

“J.Lo has stayed over at Ben’s place a couple times,” reveals the source. “When it’s good, it’s really good, but when it’s bad, it’s really bad — and things are so good when they are friends. If things are better between them because they’re separated, that’s a reason the divorce would go through.”