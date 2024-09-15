Jennifer Lopez was photographed with Ben Affleck on Saturday, September 14, marking the couple’s first joint appearance since the singer filed for divorce.

Lopez and Affleck were seen arriving at The Beverly Hills Hotel in Los Angeles for lunch with their children. Instagram account DeuxMoi shared photos of the former couple’s outing, which showed them leaving their vehicle and entering the hotel together as a family.

Both Lopez and Affleck dressed casually for the outing, and they were captured talking to one another as they walked into the hotel. Lopez was reportedly wearing her engagement ring from Affleck on her pinky finger during the outing, Page Six reported.

Lopez filed for divorce from Affleck on August 20, which was the second anniversary of their Georgia wedding ceremony.

Following the Marry Me star’s divorce filing, reports suggested Affleck was dating Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s daughter Kathleen “Kick” Kennedy. Affleck’s rep denied these reports, telling Us Weekly on August 27, “There is no truth to any of it. I don’t know if they even know each other. Ben is not dating anyone.”

While Lopez hasn’t publicly addressed her decision to file for divorce from Affleck, she was overheard seemingly calling herself “a bad picker.” While promoting her new movie Unstoppable at the Toronto International Film Festival, Lopez repeated the phrase while speaking to actor Bobby Cannavale at an afterparty, according to footage published by The Hollywood Reporter.

Lopez’s divorce filing listed the couple’s date of separation as April 26, the same month rumors started circulating regarding the status of the singer’s marriage to Affleck.

Affleck and Lopez’s last red carpet appearance as a couple was on February 13, when they stepped out in unison to promote Lopez’s This Is Me … Now: A Love Story project.

Having met on the set of Gigli in 2002, Lopez and Affleck got engaged for the first time later that year when the Argo director proposed with a 6-carat pink diamond ring. After calling off their wedding in September 2003, the couple officially announced their split in January 2004.

Fast forward 17 years, it was rumored that Affleck had reconnected with the “Jenny from the Block” singer following Lopez’s 2021 split from Alex Rodriguez. In September 2021, Affleck and Lopez made their first red carpet appearance since reuniting while promoting The Last Duel at Venice International Film Festival.

Affleck proposed to Lopez for a second time in April 2022, presenting the Atlas star with a jaw-dropping green diamond ring. They eloped to Las Vegas in July 2022, and held another wedding ceremony the following month at Affleck’s property in Georgia.