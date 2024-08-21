Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have called it quits after two years of marriage — but how long has it been since they made an official public appearance together?

Lopez, 55, filed for divorce from Affleck, 52, on Tuesday, August 20. The news came 189 days — or a little more than six months — since the pair attended their final public event as a couple on February 13, where they walked the red carpet at the premiere for Lopez’s This Is Me … Now: A Love Story project.

Just one day before Valentine’s day, Affleck showed his support for Lopez’s movie, which combined music and visuals to help reimagine true life events that inspired Lopez’s This Is Me … Now album. (The record serves as a sequel to 2002’s This Is Me … Then, which was dedicated to Affleck.)

On the carpet, the twosome were all smiles as they packed on the PDA, sharing a few sweet smooches and gazing longingly into each other’s eyes as photographers snapped their photos. They even colored coordinated for the night out, with Lopez donning a black gown with a sheer skirt and Affleck matching her in a black and white suit.

Earlier that month, Lopez had opened up about her enduring love with Affleck, and shared how their decades-long on and off romance helped inspire the project.

“I’ve been on this journey, and I’ve been trying to figure it out. Now I feel like because Ben and I have rediscovered each other — and now that we’re married — I have something to offer,” she told Variety during her February cover story. “This is the defining piece of work that’s going to close that chapter so I can move on to the next part of my life.”

Despite looking more in love than ever at the time, This Is Me … Now: A Love Story marked the final time Lopez and Affleck appeared at a public event together. When the Met Gala came around in May, Lopez attended solo. Weeks later, Affleck was once again absent as Lopez promoted her Netflix film Atlas at its Los Angeles and Mexico City premieres.

As rumors of a tension continued to swirl, Us Weekly confirmed in May that Affleck moved out of his and Lopez’s shared home in Beverly Hills. In July, neither Lopez nor Affleck publicly acknowledged their second wedding anniversary.

At the time, a source exclusively told Us that the couple were “living separate lives” as they navigated their ups and downs, noting that Lopez “suggested they just take time to figure it out.”

While a separate insider told Us that there was still a glimmer of “hope” for the romance, Lopez filed for divorce on August 20 in a Los Angeles court. According to documents obtained by Us, she listed the date of separation as April 26, submitting the paperwork pro per, meaning by herself without an attorney.

August 20 is a date with deep significance for Lopez and Affleck, who held their second wedding ceremony on the same day in 2022. The twosome initially tied the knot in Vegas that July before throwing a bigger celebration with friends and family at Affleck’s Savannah, Georgia estate the following month.

The multi-wedding event came one year after they rekindled their romance in 2021. The duo initially began dating in 2002 but went on to call off their engagement two years later. Affleck later married Jennifer Garner from 2005 to 2018 and the pair share three children: Violet, 18, Seraphina, 15, and Samuel, 11.

Lopez, for her part, has been married three times: to Ojani Noa for 11 months in 1997; Cris Judd from 2001 to 2002; and Marc Anthony, with whom she shares twins Max and Emme, 16, from 2004 to 2014. She was also engaged to Alex Rodriguez between 2019 and 2021.