Jennifer Lopez is self-aware, letting her Unstoppable costar Bobby Cannavale in on a few of her shortcomings.

In particular: “I’m a bad picker,” Lopez, 55, quipped at the Friday, September 6, Toronto International Film Festival afterparty for Unstoppable, per footage published by The Hollywood Reporter.

Cannavale, 54, appeared to struggle to hear Lopez’s confession, so she repeated “I’m a bad picker” three more times within earshot of THR’s camera. Lopez then seemingly said, “It is what it is,” and busted out a dance move.

A “bad picker,” of course, is slang for someone who consistently chooses unsuitable romantic partners. It is not known, however, what Lopez was referring to in her Friday chat.

Lopez stars in Unstoppable, a film that estranged husband Ben Affleck produced under his Artists Equity company, and celebrated its TIFF premiere on Friday. The singer walked the Toronto red carpet solo in a revealing silver Tamara Ralph tied together on the sides by velvet bows.

Affleck, 52, did not attend the premiere or afterparty. His best friend and Artists Equity cofounder, Matt Damon, however, was present at the event.

Lopez and Affleck reunited two decades after calling off their 2000s-era engagement, getting engaged again in April 2022. The pair eloped in Las Vegas three months later with only their respective children as witnesses.

Lopez shares twins Max and Emme, both 16, with ex-husband Marc Anthony. Affleck, meanwhile, shares children Violet, 18, Seraphina, 15, and Samuel, 12, with ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

Lopez and Affleck, who met on the set of 2001’s Gigli, held a second wedding ceremony in August 2022 at the Air director’s estate in Georgia. Lopez filed for divorce exactly two years later.

“The timing of the divorce was a big f–k you to Ben,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly in August.

Lopez filed for divorce, without a lawyer, on August 20 but noted that the estranged couple had been separated since April 26.

She later broke her silence on the split on Labor Day Weekend, captioning an Instagram carousel, “Oh, it was a summer.”

Lopez included selfies of herself at home, hanging with sister Lynda, bonding with her kids and even a few cryptic quotes. Additional slides read, “Everything is unfolding in divine order,” “Blessed mama” and “She’s in bloom and unbothered out of reach and at peace.”

Affleck, for his part, has yet to address the pair’s separation. Us previously confirmed in May that he moved out of the house in Los Angeles he shared with Lopez.

Unstoppable, which premieres later this year, is Lopez and Affleck’s first collaboration since Gigli and Jersey Girl.

“What fun, what a joy to do something with her, see her be great, go to work with your wife, go to work with your best friend,” Affleck previously said on CBS Sunday Morning in March 2023. “If you don’t like who you’re working with, and if you have difficulty or trouble at work, I think it’s one of the things that can really cause depression, anxiety and pain for people — and conversely, [if] you love the people at work.”