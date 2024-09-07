Jennifer Lopez stunned in a side-baring gown while attending the Toronto International Film Festival solo on Friday, September 6.

Lopez’s sparkling silver Tamara Ralph dress showed off her figure as it was tied together on both sides by black velvet bows. The singer, 55, walked the red carpet in Toronto, Canada, for the premiere of Unstoppable. The movie, in which Lopez stars alongside Jharrel Jerome, Don Cheadle, Bobby Cannavale and Michael Peña, was produced by her estranged husband Ben Affleck under his and Matt Damon‘s production company, Artists Equity.

Damon, 53, and his wife, Luciana, also attended the TIFF premiere of the film, which is based on the true story of American pro wrestler Anthony Robles, but Affleck, 52, opted to skip the event and remain home in Los Angeles.

The exes haven’t crossed paths during the promotion of the film, but director William Goldenberg said things haven’t “really” been awkward in the wake of Lopez and Affleck’s split.

“Everybody’s a professional, and that’s their own personal thing. I love them both. I mean, I know Ben better, but Jennifer was literally a dream to work with. She was incredible,” Goldenberg told Variety at TIFF on Friday. “And their personal life is their personal life,” he says.

Unstoppable’s premiere comes less than a month after Lopez filed for divorce from Affleck on August 20 after two years of marriage, Us Weekly confirmed at the time. The singer listed their date of separation as April 26, but the paperwork was filed on the anniversary of their 2022 wedding at Affleck’s Georgia estate. (Lopez and Affleck also wed in Las Vegas one month prior in July 2022.)

“The timing of the divorce was a big f—k you to Ben,” a source exclusively told Us in August.

Lopez’s filing came after months of speculation that her and Affleck’s marriage was crumbling. Us confirmed in May that Affleck moved out of their shared Los Angeles home, which was later listed for sale in July. That same month, a separate insider told Us that Lopez and Affleck were “doing their own thing” as they navigated their next steps.

Lopez and Affleck were previously engaged from 2002 until 2004 after meeting on the set of Gigli. After their split, Affleck was married to Jennifer Garner from 2005 to 2018, and they share three children, Violet, 18, Seraphina, 15, and Samuel, 12. Lopez, for her part, was married to Marc Anthony from 2004 to 2014, and they welcomed twins Max and Emme, 16, together.