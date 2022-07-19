More anniversaries than one? While applying for a marriage license, Ben Affleck listed his date of divorce from Jennifer Garner as exactly nine years before his wedding to Jennifer Lopez.

Affleck, 49, who exchanged vows with Lopez, 52, on Saturday, July 16, in Las Vegas, wrote that he divorced Garner, 50, on July 16, 2013, on an affidavit of application for a marriage license. However, the former couple did not finalize their divorce until October 2018. The duo had filed for divorce in April 2017 after announcing their split in June 2015.

Lopez, for her part, listed her date of divorce from Marc Anthony as July 1, 2011. Although the “Jenny From the Block” singer and Anthony, 53, announced their split in 2011, the divorce wasn’t finalized until 2014. The “On the Floor” singer shares 14-year-old twins, Emme and Maximillian, with Anthony while the Argo star shares three children with Garner — Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and Samuel 10.

Bennifer’s nuptials came 18 years after the couple called off their first engagement in 2004. The Hustlers actress gushed about the wedding via her newsletter the day after the Sin City ceremony.

“We did it. Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out love is patient. Twenty years patient,” she wrote. “[The wedding was] exactly what we wanted. Last night we flew to Vegas, stood in line for a license with four other couples, all making the same journey to the wedding capital of the world.”

According to an insider, the duo plan to have a larger celebration in the future. “Jen and Ben want to celebrate their love with a bigger ceremony for friends and family,” the source exclusively told Us Weekly. The insider added that the couple had been talking “about eloping for months now and it felt right for them.”

At least one of Lopez’ exes is glad to see her moving on. “He’s happy for her and happy that she’s with the person she’s meant to be with,” a source exclusively told Us of Alex Rodriguez, whom the Marry Me star was engaged to from March 2019 to March 2021. “He’s in a new relationship now and is happy as well. He’s traveling all over and living his best life. He’s really focused on family, his career and what he’s got going on.”

The insider added that the 46-year-old MLB alum “went about his business” after seeing the news of his ex-fiancée’s wedding. “[His] relationship [with Jennifer] ended a while ago — he’s made peace with how things ended. He respects her and truly wishes her nothing but the best,” the source told Us.

In addition to her relationships with Rodriguez and Anthony, Lopez was previously married to Cuban actor and producer Ojani Noa from February 1997 to January 1998 and her former backup dancer Cris Judd from September 2001 to June 2002.

