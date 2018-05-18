Ben Higgins has had many shots at love in Bachelor Nation, his latest pursuit being on the Winter Games spinoff show. After leaving in tears seemingly unable to find his happily ever after, the former bearer of red roses took a step back. Five months later, Higgins is ready to find his perfect match.

“I’m dating again,” the Generous Coffee founder exclusively revealed to Us Weekly at The Bachelor slot machine unveiling in Las Vegas on Thursday, May 17. “It was actually Winter Games that was the jumping point for me to decide that I’m moving on and start dating gain, which has been awesome. And that’s where I’m at. I’m dating. I hadn’t dated in three years before this.”

The Bachelor alum, who says he’s “casually” dating, played coy about his potential love interests. “[There’s] nothing that I’m ready to talk about in public,” he explained, “That puts a lot of pressure on a new relationship.”

Higgins made headlines in February when he willingly chose to leave Winter Games, which filmed in Vermont in late 2017. The reality star told his costars that he still had unsettled feelings about his split from ex-fiancée Lauren Bushnell.

“As much as I’ve moved on and I have, it still hurts,” he noted while breaking down in tears. The former pair called off their engagement in May 2017 after getting engaged on The Bachelor season 20 finale in January 2016. Although Higgins has yet to find someone special since the breakup, Bushnell has moved on with beau Devin Antin.

Us caught up with the lifestyle and beauty blogger on May 10, where she spoke candidly about the difficulty she’s faced transitioning Antin into Bachelor Nation.

“I don’t think I gave him enough credit for how hard it is or how hard it was, especially because we did start dating relatively soon after Ben and I went our separate ways, and he was such a champ about it,” she gushed at the time. “He was so supportive, but I know it was hard for him at times to constantly have to hear about my ex and to know I was engaged and all that stuff. That’s gotta be hard.”

