Not on her watch. Duane “Dog the Bounty Hunter” Chapman and Beth Chapman’s youngest daughter, Bonnie Chapman, slammed haters on Wednesday, June 26, hours after the news broke that her mom died at age 51.

“For those talking s–t about my mother after her death, shame on you,” the 20-year-old wrote after seemingly reading backlash about Beth. “My mother was a person and doesn’t deserve to be degraded because of ANY of her or my father’s past. My mother fought for women’s rights and was the kindest woman.”

While it’s unclear what the internet trolls were saying about Beth, Bonnie chose to continue to honor her mother in a series of sweet tributes. “I’ll never forget you, mama. You were such a strong woman, and you taught me to always be strong. You were strong for everyone, and you taught me it’s okay to let go,” she wrote in one tweet.

Bonnie added: “I’d never thought I’d lose my mom at 20. I told her I thought she had a couple years left, but in her eyes she disagreed.”

Dog, 66, confirmed the news of Beth’s death in a tweet earlier on Wednesday. “It’s 5:32 in Hawaii, this is the time she would wake up to go hike Koko Head mountain,” the former bail bondsman wrote. “Only today, she hiked the stairway to heaven. We all love you, Beth. See you on the other side.”

Though Beth was cleared of her stage II throat cancer in November 2017, one year later she was rushed to the hospital where she would undergo emergency surgery. Doctors at the time discovered that the disease had returned and spread to her lungs.

In an interview on Wednesday, Dog shared that his wife of 13 years “wanted to live so badly,” and that’s why she “why she fought so long.”

He added: “For a few years we knew this day would come. It came really unexpected, really fast. All of her clothes, her makeup, everything [is still in place at home]. We didn’t prepare.”

