A new outlook. Bethenny Frankel tweeted an apology to Meghan Markle on Sunday, March 7, after criticizing the former actress ahead of her tell-all interview on CBS.

“I watched M & H sit down. Emotional distress & racism must feel suffocating & powerless,” the former Real Housewives of New York City star, 50, tweeted. “I’m a polarizing, unfiltered (often to a fault) flawed person w a voice. When I heard of the interview, during a pandemic, it felt like a surprising choice. I’m sorry if it hurt or offended you.”

Meghan and Prince Harry’s expansive CBS interview aired Sunday evening. In the interview, the couple shared how the institution’s racism played ‘a large part’ in their choice to step away from their royal duties in January 2020. The former actress, 39, also discussed how negative press in the U.K. led her to suicidal ideation.

“Look, I was really ashamed to have to say it at the time and ashamed to have to admit it to Harry especially, but I knew that if I didn’t say that I would do it,” she shared. “I just didn’t want to be alive anymore.”

The prince, 36, added that the couple tried everything they could to alleviate the pressure. Harry “went to all the places which I thought I should go to, to ask for help. We both did, separately and together.”

Prior to the interview, the former Bethenny Ever After star attracted controversy when she tweeted that she hadn’t seen the public as invested in a “young female interview” since Monica Lewinsky was interviewed by Barbara Walters in 1999. When a Twitter user responded that Meghan had been treated unfairly by the media and within the palace, Frankel shared her distaste for the Duchess of Sussex.

“Cry me a river,” Frankel tweeted. “The plight of being a game show host, fairly unknown actress, to suffering in a palace, w tiaras & 7 figure weddings for TWO WHOLE YEARS to being a household name.”

In another tweet, the Skinnygirl founder noted that while she didn’t feel bad for Meghan, she could give Harry a break. Still, she didn’t see the point of conducting a primetime interview while simultaneously taking issue with the media.

“This isn’t the way to generate less press & cannot be filed under the guise of wanting privacy to prevent a repeat of previous events,” Frankel continued, alluding to the harrowing events surrounding Harry’s mother Princess Diana’s death in a car accident while being chased by paparazzi.

“If you hate me for saying it here don’t listen to my podcast #justbwithbethenny,” Frankel added. “It’s littered with my opinion.”

The “Skinnydipping” author then compared her life on reality TV to Meghan and Harry’s life as royals.

“I chose reality TV, to work towards making $, to be scrutinized & criticized. I took the trappings & the beatings along with it. It’s a rose w petals & thorns,” she tweeted. People beg to enter the often toxic institution I signed up for. That WAS the life I chose. You can’t play stupid & smart.”

Fans and celebrities alike were quick to come to Meghan’s defense.

“Not a white housewife comparing her struggle to Meghan’s. A woman of color joining the Royal Family,” Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause responded to one of Frankel’s tweets. “It’s the delusion for me. Everyone is working overtime trying to silence her. Let us hear what she has to say!”