Bethenny Frankel’s ex-fiancé Paul Bernon has already moved on following their split, but the former Real Housewife isn’t pining at home.

Frankel, 53, denied speculation that she was wearing her engagement ring from Bernon, as he stepped out with new girlfriend Aurora Culpo this past weekend.

“It’s amazing how people assume things. She’s not wearing an engagement ring,” a rep for the Real Housewives of New York City alum told Us Weekly on Tuesday, July 2. “She has a ton of jewelry. This is ridiculous.”

Frankel’s latest Instagram snap — which showed her posing in a white bathing suit with matching espadrilles on Sunday, June 30 — inspired online chatter because of her choice of jewelry. On her left hand, she wore a large diamond sparkler that some observers assumed was her ring from Bernon.

“Suit yourself,” Frankel captioned the photo, adding the hashtags “#summer #weekend #hamptons #happyplace.”

Us Weekly exclusively confirmed in May that Frankel and Bernon had called it quits after six years of dating. “It just wasn’t going to work,” an insider said at the time, noting the duo split two months prior. “They are so different — he’s an under-the-radar kind of guy.”

The former couple sparked a romance in late 2018 after meeting on a dating app. They announced their engagement in March 2021.

Related: ‘Real Housewives’ Stars’ Hottest Bikini Moments: Pics Calling all Real Housewives obsessees: If you’re anything like Us, you’ll happily indulge in as much content about your favorite ladies as possible — including everything from their latest friend drama to their hottest bikini moments! No matter which girl gang you swear your allegiance to — be it New York, Orange County, Atlanta, Beverly […]

“I’m very excited, and it’s really wonderful,” Frankel told Extra at the time.

Following their split, Bernon has moved on with Aurora, who is the older sister of Olivia Culpo. The couple were spotted together this past weekend at Olivia’s wedding to Christian McCaffrey in Rhode Island.

“Aurora and Paul have been dating for over two months now,” an insider exclusively told Us late last month. “He moved on very quickly after Bethenny.”

The source added that Bernon had already met Aurora’s family. “[They think] he’s a really nice, ‘normal’ guy,” the insider explained. “They have a lot in common with him being from Boston and Aurora from an area nearby. Aurora has been spending time in Boston with him recently.”

Related: Celebrity Weddings of 2024: Stars Who Got Married This Year The Golden Bachelor star Gerry Turner, Lauren Alaina, Usher and more celebrities went to the chapel in 2024 and got married. Turner met Theresa Nist during the inaugural season of the Bachelor Nation spinoff, which aired in late 2023. Weeks after their televised proposal, Turner and Nist wed in a live TV ceremony on January […]

Bernon and Aurora were one of several high-profile couples in attendance at the Saturday, June 29, wedding. McCaffrey’s fellow San Francisco 49ers player Kyle Juszczyk was on hand with his wife, Kristin Juszczyk, as was 49ers tight end George Kittle, who brought his wife, Claire Kittle, to the festivities.

Brooks Nader, meanwhile, attended with her rumored new boyfriend, Prince Constantine Alexios of Greece.