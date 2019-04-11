Bethenny Frankel had some sharp words for her Real Housewives of New York City costar Ramona Singer after the latter questioned the intelligence of the Skinnygirl founder’s late fiancé, Dennis Shields.

“It was in really poor taste,” Frankel, 48, said during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen on Wednesday, April 10. “It was actually fairly despicable — I mean, that would be a pretty bad word. People have come up to me and said over the course of the last 10 years she’s done some pretty nasty things, but that was by far the worst.”

The Bethenny Ever After alum then revealed that she spoke with Singer, 62, about the controversial remarks she made regarding Shields, who was found dead in his NYC apartment from a suspected drug overdose in August 2018 at the age of 51. The businessman had dated Frankel on and off since 2016 and secretly proposed to her four months before his death.

“I said, ‘I don’t know what to say,’ and she said, ‘There is nothing,’” the I Suck at Relationships So You Don’t Have To author recalled of her conversation with Singer. “But I did say to her recently, ‘I don’t harbor resentment. I’m not angry.’ ‘Cause I don’t feel anger anymore the way I used to in the show. You can’t live in it. You know, I’ve been doing it for so long.”

Frankel explained that she was particularly upset with the Life on the Ramona Coaster author because she has run her mouth before.

“It’s bad, but the thing is she’s done it nonstop,” the chef reminded viewers. “Every single episode there’s another swipe, another slam.”

Singer came under fire in March when she said on RHONY that Shields could not be very “smart” because “he was on drugs.” She preemptively issued an apology on Twitter before the episode aired, writing, “It definitely wasn’t one of my finer moments. I respected and liked him very much and I sincerely apologize to his family and Bethenny for my thoughtless comments.”

Prior to her romance with Shields, Frankel was married to Peter Sussman from 1996 to 1997 and Jason Hoppy from 2010 to 2016. She and Hoppy, 48, share 8-year-old daughter Bryn.

Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen airs on Bravo Sundays through Thursdays at 11 p.m. ET.

