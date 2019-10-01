



Mother’s Day came early for Bethenny Frankel. The Real Housewives of New York City alum’s daughter, Bryn, wrote her a sweet handmade card on Tuesday, October 1, to remind her of how much she loves her mom.

“To: Mom. Sorry about your family. I hope you have a good one now. P.S. I love you. Love: Bryn,” the card from the 9-year-old read with colorful dots scattered across the paper.

The Skinnygirl founder, 48, shared a photo of the card on her Instagram with a caption expressing how loved her daughter’s words made her feel.

“This is the most beautiful thing I’ve ever seen, much less received. Being rich has nothing to do with money. My heart is full. This is true love. ❤️,” she wrote.

Frankel wasn’t the only one who was emotional. Many fans and several of the Bravo star’s famous friends took to her comments section to share how much Bryn’s card moved them as well.

“Omg, such a testament to what a wonderful mommy you are,” Real Housewives of Orange County alum Gretchen Rossi wrote.

Katie Couric commented four pink heart emojis, while Frankel’s boyfriend, Paul Bernon, simply responded to the post with a red heart emoji.

Bryn’s card comes amid the Bravo personality’s estranged relationship with her mother, Bernadette Birk. In 2017, Birk slammed her daughter’s character and business skills in an interview with Life & Style.

“She is a moron,” she said. “She got very lucky, and she just knows how to surround herself with people who are intelligent. Bethenny is a liar and a shark. She ran through my guts. She will get along with the other sharks.”

The Skinnygirl Jeans designer was also estranged from her father, Bobby Frankel, who left her when she was 4 years old and died in 2009. Bobby’s death played out in an episode in season 3 of RHONY, which saw Bethenny fly from New York City to Los Angeles to see her father for the last time. At first, Bobby refused to speak to his daughter but changed his mind and met with Bethenny on his deathbed.

The Apprentice: Martha Stewart alum shares Bryn with ex Jason Hoppy. The former couple, who married in 2010 and starred in their own Bravo show, Bethenny Ever After, separated in December 2012. The two are involved in a tumultuous custody battle over Bryn, with both filing for primary custody of their daughter in January 2013.

In March, Bethenny broke down in tears in front of a judge over the impact her and Hoppy’s ongoing divorce has had on their daughter.

“Until something stops you don’t realize how traumatic and damaging it is,” she said in a New York City courtroom on March 25. “When that person is arrested, you’re sleeping better, you’re not stressed. You’re physically more psychological healthy. You’re not a wreck all the time. It’s like you can have a slightly normal life and you’re more connected with Bryn because you’re not in a panic about what will happen with the emails.”

In August, Hoppy’s lawyer, Robert Wallack, confirmed to Us Weekly that the businessman, 49, and the Bravo star are still legally married. The confirmation came after speculation that Bethenny was married to Bernon, 41, which she denied on Instagram.

“I am not newly married. Believe me, when there is something to tell you, I will tell you!” she said at the time.

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!