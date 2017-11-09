Beyoncé, Jay-Z and Solange enjoyed lunch at the historic Dooky Chase’s Restaurant in New Orleans on Wednesday, November 8.

Dooky’s, which opened in 1941 and has served Martin Luther King Jr., Malcolm X, President George W. Bush and President Barack Obama, was considered a hot spot for meetings discussing the civil rights movement. Beyoncé featured one of the owners and famous New Orleans chef, Leah Chase, in her Lemonade music video in 2016.

“Beyonce, Jay Z and Solange came into the restaurant with some assistants,” Leah’s great granddaughter Emily told Us Weekly. “They got there around 3 p.m. CT and stayed for about an hour and a half. The munched on fried chicken, mac and cheese and a creole dessert, amongst a few other things.”

“They were really unassuming and nice, very gracious to everyone. They did not alert anyone they were coming in, so everyone was surprised,” Emily continued. “They are in a private room, where Leah went and chatted with them. Leah messed with Beyonce about wearing ripped jeans and saying she could afford better clothing, jokingly.”

Beyoncé and Solange’s mother, Tina Knowles-Lawson, gave an update on Jay and Bey’s twins, Rumi and Sir, in an exclusive interview with Us at the Habitat For Humanity Builder’s Ball in Beverly Hills in September.

“They are amazing,” the fashion designer told Us. “They’re very young but they like to touch and they’re adorable and just beautiful and healthy and I’m just so happy.”

The “Daddy Lessons” singer, 36, and the rapper, 47, welcomed the twins in June. They are already parents to 5-year-old daughter Blue Ivy. As Us Weekly previously reported, Blue Ivy was “so excited” about the the new additions.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!