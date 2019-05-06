What happens in the elevator at the Met Gala, still never stays in the elevator! Beyoncé, Jay-Z and Solange Knowles’ infamous argument at the fashion fundraising benefit went down five years ago.

Back in May 2014, the famous family made headlines when footage surfaced of the 49-year-old rapper arguing with his 32-year-old sister-in-law in the elevator at the Standard Hotel in New York City during a Met Gala afterparty. In the surveillance video from the incident, Solange hit and kicked Jay-Z while Beyoncé, 37, silently stood by.

Days after TMZ shared the shocking footage, the trio released a statement, explaining that they “worked through” the drama privately as a family.

“Jay and Solange each assume their share of responsibility for what has occurred. They both acknowledge their role in this private matter that has played out in the public,” the statement read. “They both have apologized to each other and we have moved forward as a united family.”

It would be three more years before Jay-Z addressed the incident again. He spoke about the situation during a candid interview with “Rap Radar” podcast in August 2017.

“We had one disagreement ever. Before and after we’ve been cool,” Jay-Z explained at the time. “She’s like my sister. I will protect her. That’s my sister, not my sister-in-law. My sister. Period. … We’ve always had a great relationship.”

He added: “I fought my brothers and argued with my brothers my whole life. It just so happens, who we are, these things go into a different space. But it ain’t nothing.”

Nearly a year later, the couple seemingly made a reference to the heated altercation when they descended onto the stage in an elevator on the first night of their On the Run II tour in Cardiff, England.

Jay-Z, Beyoncé and Solange never confirmed what caused the elevator fight heard (and seen) around the world. While it was long-rumored that the Roc Nation founder flirting with Rachel Roy set Solange off, the designer denied claims that she had a relationship with Jay-Z following the release of Beyoncé’s Lemonade, which also referenced her husband’s alleged affair.

