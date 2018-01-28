Beyoncé and Jay-Z attended the star-studded Roc Nation pre-Grammys brunch on Saturday, January 27, and showed yet again why they define the term “power couple.”

The Lemonade songstress, 36, shared photos on Instagram of the pair, who matched in black outfits for the event, which was held at the One World Observatory at the top of One World Trade Center in New York City. Beyoncé wore a shimmery black gown with thigh-high slits that showed off her toned legs while Jay-Z looked handsome in a tux and a fedora. One photo shows the lovebirds posing in front of a colorful painting while in another they hold hands while walking.

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Jan 27, 2018 at 6:43pm PST

Fans quickly took to the “Crazy in Love” singer’s account to comment on how fantastic the couple looked. One commenter wrote, “I caption this ‘Whats understood don’t need to be explained!’ #bosses #salute” while another wrote, “Y’all killed em! Jay, that suit is the Truth!!!!!”

The event was held to toast the nominees of the 2018 Grammy Awards, including Jay-Z’s 4:44, which is nominated in eight categories. Celebrities who joined in on the fun included Mariah Carey, Susan Sarandon, Lala Anthony, Nick Jonas, Iggy Azalea, Sean “Diddy” Combs and his girlfriend, Cassie.

The mood at the party was celebratory: The Roc Nation founder, 48, was spotted toasting champagne with Diddy, hugging Sarandon and laughing with DJ Khaled. Fifth Harmony’s Normani Kordei and singer Justine Skye also shared photos with Beyoncé at the event, captioning them, “Black Girl Magic” and “Complete.”

