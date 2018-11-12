Benjamin Bunn only wants the best for his son. The ex-boyfriend of Big Brother alum Christmas Abbott took to Instagram on Monday, November 12, to share an update on their 1-month-old son, Loyal.

“I’ve caught a lot of heat the past 5 months from friends, family and strangers,” the fitness coach captioned a photo of himself holding his baby boy in the hospital. “Working to coparent with someone that you’re not romantically involved with and for that matter barely know is a tough undertaking. … I’ve learned a lot about what I prioritize as a person, and what it actually means to not care about the options of others, and how much it means to place value in the options that actually matter. Something I still struggle with.”

Bunn told his followers that he “dropped everything” to travel from Florida to North Carolina for the October 8 arrival of his son. (He previously told Us Weekly exclusively that he “found out [Abbott] was being induced through Instagram, and shortly thereafter received an email.”)

“I held him tight against me. I let him feel my heart pounding in my chest and my deep voice rumble in his ear. I felt his strong little hands and and heard his tiny cries,” Bunn wrote. “It was just the two of us, briefly enjoying each other’s company as best we could given the circumstances. Every child should feel the love of a strong man just as sure as they should feel the same from a loving mother.”

The new dad admitted that “coparenting isn’t easy, especially across state lines.” He acknowledged that he wants to keep his drama with Abbott, 36, private, but he is “fairly certain we’re both determined to provide a good upbringing for our son.”

The post came hours after TMZ reported that Bunn filed court documents seeking a paternity test and joint custody if the results confirm that he is Loyal’s father.

Abbott was arrested in Tampa, Florida, on Tuesday, November 6, after police said in a report obtained by Us that she “rammed another vehicle multiple times” during an argument with Bunn’s new girlfriend, Samantha Morse. The reality star was eight months pregnant at the time of the incident. She was released on her own recognizance shortly after turning herself in to police.

