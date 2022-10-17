From Big Brother to The Bold and the Beautiful. Joseph Abdin joined the final two contestants from his season, Taylor Hale and Monte Taylor, for an appearance on the CBS soap opera.

“I had a great experience,” Joseph, 25, exclusively told Us Weekly on Friday, October 14, of his cameo on the series. “I would definitely be interested in pursuing more acting opportunities and reality TV opportunities.” The Florida native added, “the setup was hilarious, and I really enjoyed my line.”

Joseph, Taylor, 27, and Monte, 27, shared a behind the scenes video of themselves on the B&B set earlier this month. “We are so excited to be here filming a really awesome episode to show you all. We can’t tell you when it’s airing but stay tuned. You’ll see pretty soon,” Taylor said in the Instagram clip.

In addition to dabbling in the world of daytime TV, Joseph, who graduated from law school in 2021, is also considering his career opportunities as an attorney.

“Being back in Florida has given me the opportunity to refocus a little bit on my legal career,” he told Us. “I have to respond to some correspondences from the Florida Board of Bar examiners. … I was studying for the uniform bar exam in order to practice law outside of Florida. I’ve put that idea on hold a little bit as I reassess and re-situate myself in my career and aspirations.”

The CBS personality hopes to juggle practicing law with his other life goals. “I’m hoping to see a healthy balance between my newfound opportunities along with my legal career,” he said.

While a contestant on season 24 of Big Brother, Joseph didn’t tell his fellow houseguests about his background in law. Instead, he told them about his other job — being a personal trainer. The attorney told Us that now that he’s back home, he’s refocusing on fitness.

“The personal trainer in me is definitely disappointed. Over the last four months, I definitely haven’t worked out or stayed as organized and routine as I normally do,” he said. “The slack definitely stops now.”

Following the season 24 finale of Big Brother last month, Joseph spent several weeks in L.A. with the winner of his season, Taylor. After sparking showmance rumors on the reality competition series, the duo told Us during a joint interview in September that they’re “having fun” and taking their relationship “day by day.” The pair are also taking some time apart to be with their respective families.

“Taylor and I completely miss each other,” Joseph said. “We talk a lot and send a lot of jokes, but we both wanna prioritize our families considering how much time we’ve just spent together. … We still constantly speak, constantly check in and are supporting each other from afar. And we plan to meet up very, very soon.”