Big Sean and Jhene Aiko Split Ahead of His Hangout With Ex Ariana Grande

It’s over. Longtime couple Big Sean and Jhene Aiko called it quits ahead of his recent reunion with ex-girlfriend Ariana Grande.

The “I Don’t F–k With You” rapper, 30, and the “While We’re Young” singer, also 30, “broke up in mid-December,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly.

“I wouldn’t say it was amicable,” says the insider. “But now they are civil towards each other.”

As for whether he’s seeing his former flame Grande, 25, the source adds: “Big Sean is single right now, from what Jhene has heard.”

The “Bounce Back” wordsmith and the “Break Up With Your Girlfriend, I’m Bored” songstress were spotted together on Wednesday, February 27.

According to The Shade Room, the pair left in his car after spending several hours in a Los Angeles recording studio. In photos obtained by the outlet, Grande attempted to hide her face with her dog while Sean appeared to be smiling in the driver’s seat.

The Nickelodeon alum and Big Sean (real name Sean Michael Leonard Anderson) ended their relationship in October 2015 after eight months of dating, but that didn’t keep the “7 Rings” singer from referencing her former flame in one of her new tunes.

“Thought I’d end up with Sean / But he wasn’t a match,” Grande croons at the beginning of the track “Thank U, Next.” (She also name drops exes Ricky Alvarez, Pete Davidson and the late Mac Miller.)

Amid dating the “Never Call Me” crooner, Sean faced rumors that he hooked up with Nicole Scherzinger. Both Sean and Aiko vehemently denied the claims, with the rapper writing, “It’s not true at all.”

Prior to his relationships with Grande and Aiko, Sean was engaged to Glee alum Naya Rivera. Aiko, for her part, was previously married to music producer Oladipo “Dot da Genius” Omishore for 11 months. Their divorce was finalized in 2017.

