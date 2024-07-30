Suffice it to say Bill Maher does not hear wedding bells in the future for Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce.

During a conversation with Haliey Welch (a.k.a. Hawk Tuah Girl) on the Monday, July 29 episode of his “Club Random” podcast, Maher, 68, criticized the pop star’s behavior during the early days of her relationship with the Kansas City Chiefs tight end.

“I’m sure she’s a lovely person, but the whole thing with the football player,” Maher said. “I just felt like 35 was a little old to be like, ‘My boyfriend’s a football player and I wear his jersey to the game with his number on it!’ I mean, come on.”

Welch, 21, defended Swift, 34, from Maher’s barbs, saying, “Whatever makes her happy. If that’s what she wants to do and it makes her happy, it ain’t got nothin’ to do with me.”

Despite begrudgingly agreeing with Welch, Maher couldn’t stop himself from continuing to critique the high-profile romance.

“He’s gonna dump her, though, You know that?” Maher said. “With her, it’s like the Gatorade at the Super Bowl, you know you’re gonna get dumped. You just don’t know when.”

Welch, who called herself a fan of Swift’s music, said she “really liked her when I was growing up” and optimistically mused about what a theoretical breakup might mean.

“You gotta think about it this way,” Welch told Maher. “If he does that, can you imagine the next album we’re gonna get off of that?”

She added, “It won’t be ‘f–k John Mayer’ no more, it will be ‘f–k Travis,” referencing Swift’s former relationship with the “Your Body Is a Wonderland” singer, which resulted in Swift writing songs like 2010’s “Dear John.”

Maher, ever opinionated about Swift’s life, questioned, “That was a long time ago. Is she still singing about that?”

The comedian suggested Swift continuing to sing about her exes was “very tacky” and said it might be time for Swift to flip the script.

“It does seem like such a recurrent theme,” he argued. “At some point, you just wanna say, maybe you should write a song called ‘Maybe It’s Me.’”

While Swift and Kelce, also 34, appear to be going strong for the moment, a source told Us in May that the NFL star had “no plans” on proposing anytime soon.

“It’s not even on his radar,” the insider added. “Marriage is something he takes very seriously and not something he would ever just jump into without giving it some careful consideration.”