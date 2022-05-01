Breaking his silence. After Bill Murray’s forthcoming film Being Mortal was suspended amid allegations surrounding his behavior, he has since spoken out about his actions.

“I did something I thought was funny and it wasn’t taken that way,” Murray, 71, told CNBC on Saturday, April 30, noting that there was a “difference of opinion” between himself and a woman he was working with.

While the Ghostbusters star declined to elaborate further on the alleged encounter or the subject of his comments, he told broadcaster Becky Quick that he spent the past week thinking about his actions.

“As of now, we are talking and we are trying to make peace with each other,” the Illinois native said on Saturday while attending the Berkshire Hathaway annual shareholders meeting. “We are both professionals, we like each others’ work, we like each other I think and if we can’t really get along and trust each other there’s no point in going further working together or making the movie as well. It’s been quite an education for me.”

Deadline previously reported on April 21 that production on the Searchlight Pictures project — based on a book of the same name by Atul Gawande — has been suspended amid an ongoing investigation. A complaint alleged that the Saturday Night Live alum had been inappropriate on set.

During his Saturday interview, the Lost in Translation actor expressed his hope and optimism that “we are going to make peace” and production would restart so long as the alleged victim felt comfortable.

“I think it’s a sad dog that can’t learn anymore,” Murray said, discussing how he’s learned from his mistakes. “That’s a really sad puppy that can’t learn anymore. I don’t want to be that sad dog and I have no intention of it. What would make me the happiest would be to put my boots on and for both of us to go back into work and be able to trust each other and work at the work that we’ve both spent a lot of time developing the skill of [filmmaking].”

He continued: “The world is different than it was when I was a little kid. You know, what I always thought was funny as a little kid isn’t necessarily the same as what’s funny now. Things change and the times change, so it’s important for me to figure it out and I think the most important thing is that it’s best for the other person.”

Murray’s costars and crew members were reportedly informed of the movie’s — which is set for a 2023 release —shutdown via letter.

“We are truly grateful to all of you for everything you’ve put into this project. Our hope is to resume production and [we] are working with [director] Aziz [Ansari] and [producer Youree Henley] to figure out that timing,” the statement allegedly read, according to Variety. “Production will be in touch with you to share details on the wrap, and we will let you know as soon as we have more information to share.”

The Groundhog Day actor’s behavior previously made headlines after Lucy Liu, whom he starred alongside in 2003’s Charlie’s Angels, claimed last year that he used “inexcusable and unacceptable” language when they worked together. Murray, for his part, did not respond to the claims at the time.

