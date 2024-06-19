Billy Ray Cyrus Claims Firerose ‘Blocked’ Contact From One of His Daughters

Billy Ray Cyrus is claiming his estranged wife Firerose tried to stop him from having contact with one of his daughters.

The “Achy Breaky Heart” singer made the claim in a Monday, June 17, amendment to his May divorce filing, though he didn’t clarify which of his daughters he is referring to.

Cyrus shares daughters Miley, 31, and Noah, 24, with ex-wife Tish Cyrus. He is also the adoptive father of Tish’s eldest daughter, Brandi, 37,

“Additionally, since the Plaintiff filed his initial complaint, he discovered that the defendant had been conducting a campaign to isolate the Plaintiff from his family,” reads the amendment obtained by Us Weekly. “He has discovered that the Defendant, unknowingly to Plaintiff, blocked at least one (1) of his daughters from being able to contact him on his phone(s) or electronic devices.”

Cyrus filed his initial complaint to annul his marriage from Firerose, 35, on May 23, citing “inappropriate marital conduct.”

Firerose — real name Johanna Rose Hodges — accused Cyrus of domestic abuse in her own divorce filing on Friday, June 14.

“Wife was the victim of extreme verbal, emotional, and psychological abuse,” Firerose’s attorneys wrote in the complaint, per documents obtained by People. “Wife was subjected to Husband’s persistent drug use accompanied with the consumption of marijuana which made Husband unpredictable and volatile towards Wife.”

Cyrus’ attorneys, Rose Palermo and Jason Talley of Cheatham Palermo and Garrett, called Firerose’s allegations “confusing” in a statement to Us on Tuesday, June 18, claiming that “she begged Mr. Cyrus to forgive her and take her back only 2 days after he filed his pleadings to dissolve his marriage.”

“If Mr. Cyrus was truly guilty of the allegations that Ms. Hodges alleges in her pleadings, then it is mindboggling to try and explain why she would want to return to live with him. Furthermore, she was pleading with him to give her a chance to explain everything to him,” Cyrus’ attorneys said.

Cyrus’ lawyers shared with Us a handwritten note, allegedly from Firerose to Cyrus, asking him to “work this out” with her, as well as a text message Firerose allegedly sent Cyrus that reads in part, “I don’t want to live without you. Please give me a chance to make this right.”

Us has reached out to Firerose’s representatives for comment.

If you or someone you know are experiencing domestic violence, please call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 for confidential support.