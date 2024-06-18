Firerose has accused estranged husband, Billy Ray Cyrus, of domestic abuse in her own divorce filing.

According to court documents obtained by People on Tuesday, June 18, Firerose, 35, filed a counter-complaint in Tennessee court on June 14. In the filing, Firerose (real name Johanna Rose Hodges) claimed that Cyrus, 62, was “unpredictable and volatile” during their marriage, which was allegedly caused by substance abuse issues.

“Wife was the victim of extreme verbal, emotional, and psychological abuse,” Firerose’s attorneys wrote in the complaint, per the outlet. “Wife was subjected to Husband’s persistent drug use accompanied with the consumption of marijuana which made Husband unpredictable and volatile towards Wife.”

Representatives for Cyrus had no comment for Us Weekly.

Related: Billy Ray Cyrus and Singer Firerose’s Relationship Timeline Billy Ray Cyrus found love again with singer Firerose following his split from longtime love Tish Cyrus. The pair started their relationship as collaborators. They worked on a song titled “New Day” in July 2021 and even performed it together on several different talk shows. “It is a song of hope for a new day for […]

Earlier this month, Us confirmed that Cyrus filed for annulment from Firerose after seven months of marriage, claiming their union was fraudulent. He cited irreconcilable differences and “inappropriate marital conduct” as the reason for the split.

A source exclusively told Us earlier this month that Cyrus accused Firerose of infidelity. “Billy and Firerose were always fighting and the relationship was intense and toxic at times,” the insider explained. “Billy accused Firerose of cheating and it was the final straw for him.”

According to documents obtained by TMZ at the time, Cyrus listed the twosome’s date of separation as May 22, 2024, two days after which he required Firerose to move out of their shared home. Cyrus reportedly paid Firerose $500 a night for 10 days for temporary housing and he will continue to pay his ex $5,000 a month for sustainable housing in Tennessee for 90 days or until their divorce is finalized.

Days after news broke of their split, Us confirmed that Cyrus was also seeking a temporary restraining order from Firerose and claimed that she made unauthorized purchases using his credit cards. The country singer requested that she stop using his cards and reimburse him the money she spent.

According to documents obtained by In Touch Weekly, there were “37 unauthorized charges [that] are being disputed as fraudulent charges.” The purchases made via American Express from May 23 to June 7 include Venmo payments, flights, $10,000 paid to the United States Treasury and $50,000 to a law firm. Cyrus claimed that the law firm paid him back $45,000 and he asked the court to have Firerose repay him the charges not covered by the credit card company.

Related: The Cyrus Family Controversies Over the Years From Miley Cyrus’ rebellious past to Billy Ray Cyrus and Tish Cryus’ multiple splits, the Cyrus family has had their fair share of controversies over the years. Billy Ray and Tish — who were wed from 1993 to 2022 — welcomed children Miley, Braison Cyrus and Noah Cyrus together. After Billy Ray and Tish tied […]

“[Cyrus did not] believe that [Firerose] flew or was planning to fly to and from California on the dates of the scheduled flights purchased, but more likely purchased those flights and then canceled them to obtain future flight credits on Delta Airlines,” the docs state.

Cyrus’ reps told Us they had no comment on the restraining order plea.

The exes first connected as music collaborators in 2021 while Billy Ray was still married to ex-wife Tish Cyrus, with whom he shares five children: Miley Cyrus, Brandi Cyrus, Trace Cyrus, Braison Cyrus and Noah Cyrus. After divorcing Tish, 57, in April 2022, Billy Ray and Firerose made things official. Six months later, the pair announced their engagement and tied the knot the following year.

If you or someone you know are experiencing domestic violence, please call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 for confidential support.